Minecraft player builds beautiful castle in 60 hours

Minecraft might seem like a simple game of placing blocks, fighting mobs, and collecting resources. However, some players use the blocky world to give life to their creative ideas, crafting massive structures such as buildings, houses, and detailed castles.

A Minecraft player who goes by the name u/Kaizens87 shared some images on the title's subreddit. The pictures showcased a medieval castle made on an islet with incredible detail and planning.

The detailing wasn't just on the outside. The builder ensured the beauty of the interiors, crafting chests, chairs, rugs, and bookshelves. According to the post, it took them 60 hours of work to finish this build.

Reacting to the post, u/PurposeFuzzy6205 said that they loved how the interiors were made with care and attention. According to the user, castles like these are meant to be felt, and this one is an example of that notion. The original poster replied to this comment saying they wanted people to feel the immersion, while adding that the map was downloadable and very survival-friendly.

Comment byu/Kaizens87 from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

u/Scooter2Ankle was impressed by the build. According to them, they have been playing Minecraft for more than a decade, and if they spent 60 hours to build something, it would still be a small dirt house. The original poster replied that everyone has a starting point, while thanking the commenter for their appreciation.

Redditors react to the castle build (Image via Reddit)

Another player named u/JollyHamster8991 was surprised that the build only took 60 hours. The Redditor believed they would have needed 10x of that time to make something. Even then, that would not come close to this castle.

u/trwaynogoli said it reminded them of the Le Mont-Saint-Michel castle in France. This castle has a very similar structure to the building shared in this post, as it is also surrounded by water. The OP, however, explained that they did not use it as a reference for this castle.

Players ask questions about the build as well (Image via Reddit)

u/letsgo_Kobold found the castle amazing and asked how the builder found matching blocks as it usually takes them hours to find fitting colors. The original poster replied that they usually experiment with different color palettes until they find something suitable.

Large castles and medieval builds in Minecraft

The Gothic castle in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Disastrous_Client_68/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft players have created medieval castles that are usually inspired by real-world structures. These castles often include detailed interiors and the process involves a lot of planning. Since the game gives builders a lot of creative freedom, they can add fantasy elements to their structures as well.

Players often refer to historical castles from Europe, such as Bodiam Castle in England or Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany. They also use fictional references from films, books, and games. Recently, a player shared some images showing a large Gothic castle they had built in the game.

Not just the outside, but the interior designs in these castles are also well-made. They often include great halls, kitchens, armories, and bedrooms. Players arrange furniture using blocks like stairs, slabs, and trapdoors. They use banners, paintings, and item frames to add decorative details.

Some builders use mods and texture packs to enhance their medieval builds. Mods like Conquest Reforged add more block variations, while texture packs change the appearance of existing blocks to make things look more real.

