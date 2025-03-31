Minecraft player builds a beautiful and large gothic cathedral

Minecraft players have always impressed with their amazing builds that often take months or even years to finish. It's not just about the scale of the project but also the planning, detailing, and the designing process that makes it so special. From large castles and towers to replicas of real-life buildings, the blocky world has it all.

Minecraft player u/KB_Craft_Creations shared some images on the game's subreddit showing a massive cathedral designed in Gothic architecture style. The builder added that this was their first attempt at making something like this, and they took inspiration from many real-life cathedrals in the northern region of France, including Reims and Strasbourg.

u/Atharaphelun said that some aspects of the build, such as the buttresses, make the church look like the Milan cathedral rather than the ones in Reims or Strasbourg. However, the facade of the tower shows similarities with the cathedrals of French regions.

The OP replied to the comment saying they forgot to mention that those parts were inspired by the Milan cathedral while the main tower is inspired by the ones in Strasbourg and Cologne. The front portals and the shape of the floors above have been taken from the cathedral in Reims.

u/EmeraldBoiii asked how people even get the time to make such large structures. The user also added that the indoor tree looks beautiful as well. The original poster replied that at the beginning, it was supposed to be a tree in a jungle. However, they noticed that the tree fit inside the cathedral perfectly.

Redditors react to the Gothic cathedral build (Image via Reddit)

u/Acified asked if there was a download file available as they would love to walk around the structure and take some inspiration. Another player, u/Due_Judge5925 asked the OP to make the La Familia Sagrada. For those who do not know, La Familia Sagrada is the largest under-construction church in the world.

Massive builds made in Minecraft

The Gothic castle in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/Disastrous_Client_68)

Players have always used the almost limitless world of Minecraft to create structures that are impressively large and detailed. Talented builders have made large Gothic castles with proper interiors that can be used as bases, massive towers, temples, and even medieval towns.

The amount of effort and patience these builds require is beyond comprehensive. While some players use tools such as WorldEdit to ease up the process, others just go old-school and make these challenging structures in Survival or even Hardcore mode. This makes their build even more impressive.

