Minecraft player builds a beautiful medieval bridge

Minecraft offers players plenty in terms of being able to express their creativity. The procedurally generated blocky world can be used to create almost anything in-game. This is why many talented builders create complex and large structures, such as castles, towers, buildings, cities, and even countries.

Ad

A Minecraft player named u/TerraNovaSMP shared some images on the game's subreddit, showing a beautifully detailed medieval bridge they built in the blocky world. The fortified bridge has many interesting little details that can only be spotted upon closer inspection.

Medieval Bridge byu/TerraNovaSMP inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

Ad

Trending

Reacting to the bridge build, u/Todez_ said it's awesome, while u/Xenoceptor- called it 'spectacular.' Medieval builds are quite popular in the Minecraft building community. Players have come up with different designs of castles and churches inspired by real-life structures.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Comment byu/TerraNovaSMP from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

Ad

Comment byu/TerraNovaSMP from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

Ad

u/MartinG91 appreciated the build and said they will be taking inspiration from it as they are working on a medieval world project. u/Scrubje called the structure epic and added that it reminded them of the Twins River crossing castle from the popular TV series A Game of Thrones.

Redditors react to the medieval bridge (Image via Reddit)

They said they would be rebuilding this structure in their survival world and thanked the OP for adding a schematic as well.

Ad

Similarly, u/LetMeUseTheNameAude commented that they were building a bridge and needed inspiration. Furthermore, the user said they love how the pillars have been made.

Amazing structures in Minecraft

New York City build in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios // Reddit/d3_cent)

While there are many things players can do in the game – from fighting dangerous mobs, such as the warden, to exploring interesting biomes and dimensions – many choose to change their locale. This is done by building massive structures that could take months, or even years, to complete.

Ad

A player showed how they spent an entire decade building a fictional country. The project had houses, roads, trees, and almost every other imaginable structure. Such builds take an immense amount of time and hard work and expose the game's versatile nature.

Then there are collaborative projects, such as Build The Earth, an initiative where players from around the world have come together to recreate the entire earth at a 1:1 scale. Many popular cities, such as Paris and New York, are on the verge of completion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!