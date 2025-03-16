Minecraft player builds giant and highly-detailed torii gate

Players absolutely love creating massive structures in the blocky world of Minecraft. Since the game’s world is procedurally generated, there is virtually no limit to the size and scale of a build. Massive towers, castles, buildings, cities, and even entire countries have all been created in the game. And now, a player has come up with one of the biggest torii gates

Minecraft player and Redditor u/salaamtom shared some images on the r/Minecraftbuilds subreddit, showcasing a massive torii gate with multiple houses inside it. It looks like a large castle that is in the shape of a torii gate with connecting bridges joining the two legs of the structure.

Reacting to this post, u/Truly_Tacidius mentioned that when they looked at the first image, they thought it was made in Terraria or Starbound. Similarly, Redditor u/gotee said that they thought the first image was from the Hammerfall game.

u/Bibiche10082008 claimed to love the style of Chinese temples in the build, insisting that the arch was magnificent. The user even asked if the builder used reference images and diagrams or just their imagination.

To this, the original poster mentioned that they usually make structures that come to their mind, and if things don’t look right, they just start from scratch. They even acknowledged that it wasn't a very efficient method, but gets the job done.

Redditors react to the large torii gate build (Image via Reddit)

Moving on, Redditor u/awsome-dumy27 said that the torii gate looks awesome and asked how the original poster got the reflective surface on the water. The OP replied that for the reflective effect, one can use a third-party program called Chunky, where the water can be set to still.

Incredibly large builds in Minecraft

A fictional city in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Whiffdog_/Mojang Studios)

The world of Minecraft is endless, and the only limit when it comes to the size of the builds is the creativity and patience of the builder. Talented builders have spent years and even decades finishing projects such as cities, towns, and even a fictional country.

Some players have also made replicas of real-life structures such as the Eiffel Tower, the Great Wall of China, and even the tallest peaks of Mount Everest. Most of the time, they share the map files for the builds so that others can download and explore them.

Now, with the addition of new blocks like the resin block that came with The Garden Awakens drop, builders have more options to choose from when adding details to their structures.

