Minecraft player builds giant Robot base

One of the biggest appeals of Minecraft is how it allows players to create massive bases using almost any design. From massive Gothic castles to futuristic, neon-lit buildings, talented builders can recreate almost any structure using the numerous blocks at their disposal. Some even use third-party tools and mods to add special features to their builds.

Ad

One such talented Minecraft builder, who goes by u/Kaizen87 on Reddit, shared some images on the r/minecraftbuilds subreddit, showing how they created a large robot SMP base with a proper interior. The builder even used mossy cobblestone and integrated plant blocks to show that the robot has been non-functional for years.

Ad

Trending

Reacting to this post, u/mother_love said that they do not know how or when, but they are definitely stealing the idea of this base.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Comment byu/Kaizens87 from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

Ad

Meanwhile, Redditor u/One_Economist_3761 called the build absolutely epic and a piece of art. The user also pointed out that the robot looks like one of the titans from the popular anime and manga series Attack on Titan.

Comment byu/Kaizens87 from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

Ad

Moving on, Redditor u/PsychoDad03 said that they have not come across many builds in Minecraft lately, but this one is certainly amazing as it gives off the vibe of a long-lost, collapsed civilization.

The user even opined that they would have built a few smaller robots around the large one, adding to the story of what might have happened back when the robots were functional. To this, the Original Poster claimed that was the vibe they were going for as they wanted to create a sense of abandonment and antiquity.

Ad

Redditors react to the robot base in the game (Image via Reddit)

Redditor u/accidentallythe then asked if the OP had any pictures of the build without the shaders since they wanted to see the blocks properly. The OP replied, mentioning they do not have any shots of the base without the shaders. However, one can download the map from their bio and explore it for a closer look at the blocks.

Ad

Impressive builds in Minecraft

A fictional city created in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Whiffdog_/Mojang Studios)

Base building Minecraft is one of the most exciting and creative challenges a player can undertake. The entire process of planning out something large, collecting the resources, finding the right blocks, and making it all come together is quite challenging and what makes the game fun. Building in Survival mode or Hardcore mode takes the challenge to the next level.

Some of the builds shared in the community show the dedication and patience players have, as they spend months and even years completing their projects. In fact, recently, a player took a decade to complete a fictional country build while others took months to make castles and underground bases.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!