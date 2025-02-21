Minecraft player builds gigantic stadium in-game

The world of Minecraft is virtually limitless. Players would have to walk for days and months to reach the world border. This why there are so many massive builds in the game. Talented builders have made massive cities, towns, and even fictional countries that span thousands of blocks across. And it seems new build has been added to this list.

Redditor NickyTroll shared some images on r/Minecraftbuilds, where players show off their creations in the blocky world. The pictures featured a football stadium with a massive seating capacity.

The original poster (OP) mentioned this was the biggest stadium in the game. While they didn't mention anything about the build's exact size, there is no doubt this stadium is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, ever made in Minecraft.

Comment byu/NickyTroll from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

Reacting to the post, Grackleman gave the idea to fill the stadium with snowmen and zombies and then have a battle between the two. anthegg called the build absolutely beautiful and flawless.

Comment byu/NickyTroll from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

They were not the only ones to complement the build. The series of appreciation comments started flooding in with DREADPIRATEROBERTS-s saying it is incredible.

ImAGodHowCanYouKillA referenced American Psycho, calling it is impressive and wanting to see the parking lot next. AmadeoSendiulo told OP they should've built this stadium in the oldest anarchy server in all of Minecraft.

Redditors react to the largest stadium build in the game (Image via Reddit/NickyTroll)

F_man_2 pointed out that things are really big in Minecraft when it has smooth curves instead of sharp lines. TheAwfulFelafel asked whether this stadium was inspired by the Mile High Stadium in Denver. Rogue-Squadron said the curves on the top of the structure indicate it is a recreation of Mile High.

Players talk about the inspiration for the stadium (Image via Reddit/NickyTroll)

shanster925 asked OP how many blocks were used in the build. OP replied saying it has almost 1 million blocks. Illustrious_Intern51 said the stadium is gorgeous and humongous.

Players also talk about how much time and how many blocks the build take (Image via Reddit/NickyTroll)

Socks-is-a-cesspool asked how long the entire thing took to be completed. OP replied that it was over a month of work. Builds as massive as this one require a lot of time and the use of tools such as MCEdit to speed up the process.

Massive structures made in Minecraft

Players have created many stadiums during the college football meme (Image via Reddit/NickyTroll || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft allows players to build almost anything they want. There are hundreds of different blocks each with a different design that helps add texture and definition to the build. For example, there the cobblestone blocks, concrete blocks, and even iron blocks. Players will have anything they need to finish the build.

The large stadium build might remind fans of the game of the popular Minecraft college football meme that started trending a few months ago. Back in around July of 2024, a TikTok meme emerged showing how a player built a large stadium for an imaginary college in the game.

The post blew up, with multiple other builds featuring massive, state-of-the-art stadiums. Soon, there were leagues and divisions of these fake colleges including some hilarious names such as the University of Steve, Ole Moo, Villager Tech, and Skeleton State.

OP could have made their own college for this massive stadium, and it would have been interesting to compare this build with the others made in 2024. Many stadiums are modeled after famous sports venues.

