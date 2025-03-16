Minecraft player builds a realistic replica of Cologne Cathedral

Minecraft players have always enthralled the game’s community with their fantastic builds both in terms of size and detail. Talented builders have made replicas of famous structures, such as the Eiffel Tower, Great Wall of China, and other popular landmarks in the blocky world, and it is always fascinating to see the effort and time these builders put in their craft.

A Minecraft player who goes by the name u/Wok_Creative shared some images on the subreddit where other builders show off their projects. The pictures displayed a realistic replica of the famous Cologne Cathedral in Germany with a detailed exterior and even interiors. The user asked the community about their thoughts on the build.

Reacting to the post and answering the question, u/Dubbl1n called the build amazing and added that the Gothic style is what got them into architecture as a profession, and they love it when such builds are featured in Minecraft.

In another comment, the original poster mentioned that they used no mods for the build - just the World of Keralis custom texture pack and some debugging when needed.

u/FrankieM2403 said that it is unbelievably impressive and they love it. Another player, u/Specialist_Fault8380 called the structure stunning, and u/Xenoceptor- said that the build is fantastic.

u/Amoeba_3729 added that it looks better than any other replica of this cathedral that they have ever seen. u/Junnmunn offered some constructive criticism about the build, saying that even though the structure looks amazing, the texturing still requires some work to make it look life-like.

Redditors react to the build (Image via Reddit)

The user added that the roof and the walls need more detailing as currently, it looks boring. The original poster replied to the comment agreeing with the points saying that the texture pack has the effect of degradation of sandstone, which suits the build. However, the colors are not prioritized, making it look boring.

Massive structures made in Minecraft

New York City build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/d3_cent/Mojang Studios)

Talented builders have always used the blocky world as a canvas to bring their ideas to life. Using the hundreds of different blocks available, players have created splendid structures, such as Gothic castles, villages, cities, and even fictional countries. Some have even made real-life structures in the game.

Perhaps the most popular building project in the Minecraft world is the Build the Earth initiative, which aims to create every structure on the planet at a 1:1 scale. Currently, many major cities, such as New York and Paris, are on the verge of completion, and this project shows how team work and dedication can make seemingly impossible projects a reality.

