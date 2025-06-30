Minecraft player builds a screentime limit contraption

Minecraft might seem like a simple game on the surface but with all the different blocks and mechanics, talented builders can make some complicated structures. From massive builds like castles and towers to complex machines like automatic farms, displays, and even working computers. With such variety, it seems that some players are using the game to prevent overplaying it.
u/Far_Month2339 shared a video on the game’s subreddit showing a ticking machine that uses an ender pearl to teleport the player right next to it at regular intervals. The original poster mentioned that they decided to make a screen time limiter that brings them back to it after a few in-game days to let them know their time in the blocky world is up.
The builder mentioned that the contraption is customizable, with one lamp making the tick to one day, two lamps for two days, three lamps for four days, and so on. They also asked the community to modify it however they want to make it even better.
u/HenryofSAC pointed out that everyone who is on this sub and looking at this post needs this timer to ensure they don’t play Minecraft for too long. u/freakydeakster added that this can be done externally using shortcuts in the Shortcuts app on iPhones that turn off the game once the time is over.
u/crystal_53 said that not all the heroes wear capes and u/GanonTEK replied that maybe this hero does, as Minecraft does have capes.
u/New-Ad-4306 said that while this is a way of limiting screentime, they would rather use the /kill command, especially when playing in Hardcore mode. The original poster added that they don't use it since it requires activating cheats. u/rTropinha suggested that placing lava near the teleportation site can do the same thing.
Complex machines in Minecraft
Minecraft players have used the redstone block to create some of the most astounding builds in the game. On the surface, the redstone item looks like a basic block that works like a signaling unit. However, when used with other items like repeaters, observers, etc, this block can be used to make some exciting machines.
Talented builders have made machines such as displays, automatic farming systems, and even functional computers with an impressive spec sheet. All of this is possible with a complex network of redstone setups that requires a lot of skills and technical knowledge to make.
