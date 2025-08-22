Minecraft player builds unique bubble bridge using soul sand

Minecraft encourages creativity with all the different blocks available in its blocky world. From massive castles and towns to complex machines like sorting systems and even computers, talented builders have made everything. But what impresses everyone is when a unique structure is made in a very simple and accessible way.Redditor YVANOVICH66, posted a video r/Minecraft, showing how they made a “water bridge” that lets players walk on water. The clip features a line of soul sand blocks placed under the water with bubbles frothing up, creating a buoyant surface players can walk on. Bubbles have been in the game for a long time, but using them to make a bridge is quite creative. A “Water Bridge” in Minecraft! by u/YVANOVICH66 in Minecraft Whenpigfly666 said they expected the player to fall after losing momentum. However, they realized the bubbles can support weight for a short distance, and that it would also be fun to cross using a boat. No-Interview-6409 agreed that using a boat would be interesting, as players can try speeding across the bubbly patch without losing altitude.Wildssundee03 didn't understand why this bridge would be better than a normal one. However, they accepted that some things are just for fun without needing to be practical.Redditors react to the interesting water bridge made in the game (Image via Reddit)NeverAVillian added that if something works, it cannot be a stupid design. They suggested OP should compare the crossing time for the bubble bridge against a normal bridge.ChloroformSmoothie replied that bubble bridges would be much slower than normal ones because dipping into the water kills forward momentum, making the player move almost as if they are swimming. However, with a status effect such as Dolphin’s Grace, one can use it as a launcher.Creative builds made in MinecraftThe complicated computer circuit made in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Past_Coconut_4473 || Mojang Studios)Talented builders in Minecraft have shown how a variety of seemingly impossible things can be made in the game with creativity. Automated farms are one such example that allow players to get a particular item, such as iron or flint, in overabundance. Moreover, players have created functional computers using redstone.It might sound impossible, but powerful computers with impressive processing capability can be made in the blocky world by using different redstone components to mimic the workings of a circuit. These computers can run simple programs, display pictures, and even play simple games like Minesweeper.