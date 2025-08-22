  • home icon
  • Minecraft player builds unique bubble bridge using soul sand

Minecraft player builds unique bubble bridge using soul sand

By Pranay Mishra
Published Aug 22, 2025 09:39 GMT
The water bridge made in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/YVANOVICH66/Mojang Studios)
Minecraft encourages creativity with all the different blocks available in its blocky world. From massive castles and towns to complex machines like sorting systems and even computers, talented builders have made everything. But what impresses everyone is when a unique structure is made in a very simple and accessible way.

Redditor YVANOVICH66, posted a video r/Minecraft, showing how they made a “water bridge” that lets players walk on water. The clip features a line of soul sand blocks placed under the water with bubbles frothing up, creating a buoyant surface players can walk on. Bubbles have been in the game for a long time, but using them to make a bridge is quite creative.

Whenpigfly666 said they expected the player to fall after losing momentum. However, they realized the bubbles can support weight for a short distance, and that it would also be fun to cross using a boat. No-Interview-6409 agreed that using a boat would be interesting, as players can try speeding across the bubbly patch without losing altitude.

Wildssundee03 didn't understand why this bridge would be better than a normal one. However, they accepted that some things are just for fun without needing to be practical.

Redditors react to the interesting water bridge made in the game (Image via Reddit)
NeverAVillian added that if something works, it cannot be a stupid design. They suggested OP should compare the crossing time for the bubble bridge against a normal bridge.

ChloroformSmoothie replied that bubble bridges would be much slower than normal ones because dipping into the water kills forward momentum, making the player move almost as if they are swimming. However, with a status effect such as Dolphin’s Grace, one can use it as a launcher.

Creative builds made in Minecraft

The complicated computer circuit made in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Past_Coconut_4473 || Mojang Studios)
Talented builders in Minecraft have shown how a variety of seemingly impossible things can be made in the game with creativity. Automated farms are one such example that allow players to get a particular item, such as iron or flint, in overabundance. Moreover, players have created functional computers using redstone.

It might sound impossible, but powerful computers with impressive processing capability can be made in the blocky world by using different redstone components to mimic the workings of a circuit. These computers can run simple programs, display pictures, and even play simple games like Minesweeper.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Edited by Angad Sharma
