Minecraft player builds unique ramen bowl-inspired house

A Minecraft player and Reddit user named u/Homer_Soldier shared an image on the game's subreddit, showing an interesting-looking build. At first, everything looked quite confusing as the structure didn't look like anything that is generally posted here. The original poster (OP) wrote a caption asking the community whether their house looked like a ramen bowl. Players can see the soup, the green vegetables, and even the egg on top of the base.

Reacting to this build and answering the question, user u/the_mellojoe said that yes, the house does look like a bowl of ramen. Another user named u/ArtworkByJack mentioned that the structure looks like a ramen bowl and nothing like a house. It should be noted that the OP even added a campfire on top to simulate the vapors coming out of a hot bowl of soup.

User u/Monckey100 mentioned that the OP needs to make the bowl more interesting as the top part that shows the inside is done perfectly. User u/lightningbadger added that while it looks great from the top, it must look like a grey rectangle when walking on the ground and seeing it from the front.

Another user named u/Viridian_Aubergine said that the red square and swirly designs that are usually made on white ramen bowls would be perfect for this build. User u/evilpotion added that a light grey glazed terracotta on the bowl would also improve the look.

Creative builds by Minecraft players

Minecraft players have always amazed the world with their creativity, using everyday objects like food items, bowls, and dishes as their inspiration and making massive, intricate structures. This showcases how small inspirations can lead to impressive builds, and how the blocky world has all the things needed to bring these ideas into reality.

Players have created some really bizarre structures, taking inspiration from very unlikely sources. Examples include fruits such as apples and oranges, along with vegetables like pumpkin. It is interesting to see how these talented builders use different components, such as the newly added resin block.

Minecraft builders take creativity further by constructing statues, machines, and interactive contraptions. With redstone, the entire construction project is taken to another level. Machines like working elevators, automatic farms, and redstone-powered contraptions have been made in the blocky world.

However, something that blows everyone’s mind is the show of patience and perseverance when players make large-scale projects such as cities, towns, and even fictional countries in Minecraft. When it comes to Mojang’s title, creativity is not limited in any way.

