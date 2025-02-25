Minecraft player builds vast mountain range by placing 600,000 blocks

Some Minecraft builders have patience out of this world. They've spent years and sometimes decades working on a project, placing down blocks to create something spectacular. Since the game is virtually limitless, when it comes to the size of the builds, sky's the limit.

Redditor OnTheSpotLive shared a couple of images on the r/Minercraftbuilds, where other talented builders show off their projects in the blocky world. The post's caption stated that it took the user 600,000 blocks to complete a massive mountain range build. However, what’s more impressive is that it was built in Survival mode, without any mods or tools.

The original poster (OP) stated they've been working on this project for more than two months and it's just about done. All that’s left is fixing the area between the structures.

Reacting to the post, crashik_ asked OP if it was all made by hand, referring to no use of tools like WorldEdit or World Painter that allow an easy way of making large terrains. OP replied to their comment saying it was done manually.

PiDPyd asked whether only the front was done and the back was still unfinished. OP replied, saying the entire structure had been completed and added that the structure has a built-in shadow effect that can be seen in the second image.

Redditors react to the mountain range build in the game Image via (Reddit/OnTheSpotLive)

TacoToto was struck by the look of it and called it stunning. WesternOne9990 said those are some impressive mountains and asked OP if their hands were okay after so much clicking.

ThunderChiefOverland asked what OP would do now after the work is finished. OP said they were planning to expand their custom world. They have cleared out a massive area and are planning to add structures such as rivers and forests. However, all this might take a long time, especially in the forest as it is very dense.

Players also asked about the future of the build (Reddit/OnTheSpotLive)

Desperate-Balance714 said that OP can create their own world with such structures. The builder replied that they were doing it and have created custom terrains for around 20 maps, and the one shared on this post is a three-year-old survival world.

Large and impressive builds made in Minecraft

The builder spent ten years planning and making this country in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Whiffdog_ || Mojang Studios)

This is not the first time someone has created something massive in Minecraft. r/Minecraftbuilds is filled with posts that show immense dedication. Players have spent years and even decades working on a single project. For example, recently a post showed how a player spent a decade building a fictional country in the blocky world.

Not only that, another player had made Mount Everest on a 1:2 scale with impressive levels of detail. They also made it downloadable so that other players can explore and try to climb the peak of this mountain range. Posts like these show the capability of the game and its players.

While some builds are done without the use of mods, many builders use tools like WorldEdit to simplify the process and make it less tedious. Not only large mountains and countries, but players have made detailed gothic castles, dragon skeletons, and even supercomputers using the Redstone circuitry.

One can understand the game's possibilities when they come across builds such as functional displays, machines, and even a computer that can run Minesweeper inside Minecraft.

