Minecraft player builds a working light show using beacons

Minecraft players have always astounded the gaming community by building some of the most spectacular and downright unbelievable builds in the game. The game allows you to be as creative as you can be. Recently, Redditor u/Brix001 made a working light show in Minecraft and shared a short video clip of the same on the game's subreddit.

The video was met with an overwhelmingly positive response and a lot of questions about how the original poster made the structure. The build is really impressive and something that other builders could replicate in their bases.

Redditor u/PastBrand commented asking if they could get the schematic of the build, which would allow them to make something similar. The original poster stated that they did not have a schematic for the build, but they did have an image of the Redstone structure that makes the whole thing work.

Another user, u/Lavalord56, commented that the build was awesome and asked how the original poster made the structure. u/RandomUsername6697 responded with a comment explaining the process.

u/EnergyAltruistic2911 suggested that the original poster make simple flags that are only stripped by tweaking this build, while u/TheCheshireGhost congratulated the original poster and complimented the build.

It seemed like a lot of people wanted to learn how to make the structure. Redditor u/itzTanmayhere asked for a tutorial that would explain the process in more detail.

Impressive builds in Minecraft

The trial chambers will be coming to Minecraft with the update (Image via Mojang Studios)

This is not the first time someone has created something wonderful in the game. Recently, a player built a fully functioning Minesweeper game inside Minecraft with a display and logic board. This was done using complex Redstone circuitry. Another user created a Rubik’s cube inside the game that players could solve.

The Redstone circuitry needed to make these things work can be overwhelmingly complex. Redstone acts as an electrical circuit as well as a power source, allowing players to make logic gates and even processors to do both simple and complex calculations.

In other news, Minecraft is about to get the Tricky Trials update, and while the upcoming update has nothing new for Redstone, it will bring a ton of new items to the game such as the mace, the vault, the trial key, and many tweaks and changes to the game. The update drops on June 13, 2024.

