Minecraft player conducts a fight between 19 wolves and a Warden, and the result is shocking

A Minecraft player recently conducted a fascinating battle between 19 armored wolves and a Warden. Wardens are one of the strongest mobs in the block game, so much so that it is better to evade them than fight. In the past, players have put the Warden against many other strong mobs like Iron Golems, Ender Dragon, Wither, etc.

That said, after the addition of wolf armor to the game, one of the players conducted a fight between the wolves and the Warden. When it was posted on Minecraft's subreddit, many were fascinated to witness it.

Minecraft Redditor showcases fight between 19 armored wolves and one Warden

The Redditor named "BrunoGoldbergFerro" essentially reposted the fight on Reddit after picking it up from an X (formerly Twitter) post.

The video displayed an enclosed area surrounded by bedrock blocks, where 19 wolves with armor and one Warden were present. As soon as the player wrote the command to unfreeze time, the battle began.

Though Warden was quickly breaking several wolf armors, the pack of wolves was attacking the beast from all sides. Since all wolves were tamed by the player, some got teleported outside the bedrock cage, forcing the user to break bedrock and bring them in.

The battle finally ended when one wolf with armor survived and surprisingly killed the Warden.

Users react to fight between 19 wolves and a Warden in Minecraft

The post showcasing the fight instantly went viral on Minecraft's official subreddit. It accrued over 2000 upvotes and several comments within a day.

The original poster themselves posted a link to the source of the video, which was posted on X.

Some players humorously discussed the number of armored wolves they should bring to the Deep Dark biome to survive from Wardens. They talked about how wolves could summon multiple Wardens, which could be extremely hard to defeat.

While one user asked whether Warden's focus would shift if the player started attacking it, another chimed in and joked that they would kill all their wolves while trying to hit the beast.

One of the users was impressed that it only took 19 armored wolves to kill a Warden. They thought it could take 50 of them to slay the beast.

In conclusion, many in the Minecraft community loved to see the fight between a pack of armored wolves and the Warden. While some were surprised to see the wolves win, others lightly discussed how many wolves they would need while exploring the Deep Dark biome. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments, as of this writing.