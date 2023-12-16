Minecraft player creates hilariously strong TNT trap

TNT is an explosive block in Minecraft that can be lit using a redstone signal or flint and steel. It is commonly used to create traps for hostile mobs and other players in the game. Over the years, the sandbox title's community has developed all kinds of traps. Some are extremely quick and fatal, while others are hilariously powerful.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'u/LAdu3L' posted a video of an overpowered TNT trap. In the video, they were seen normally walking over a plain biome. As soon as they walked over the trap, a tick was heard, and all the TNT blocks hidden underneath the ground went off. This happened so quickly that the player did not even have the time to react.

The knockback power of TNT was so great that the player was hilariously launched hundreds of blocks above the ground. A massive hole near the trap could be seen as they were knocked back.

In the caption, the original poster stated how they tried creating a disguised trap but then humorously asked whether they used too much TNT.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor's ridiculously overpowered TNT trap

The insanely powerful TNT trap was so hilarious that u/LAdu3L's post instantly went viral on Minecraft's official subreddit. Within a few hours, it racked up more than 3000 upvotes and comments.

One Redditor said the intensity of the TNT trap was great and that they liked it. Another user humorously stated that this is how they get launched after their toe gets stubbed. They also mentioned how a famous Minecraft YouTuber, Phoenix SC, also posted a video of an overpowered TNT trap.

A Redditor by the name of 'Latvian_User' joked that it was not a disguised trap but a full-blown "disguised launch pad."

Redditor u/MagnumWesker was confused as to how the TNT block instantly blew up rather than giving a hissing sound and blowing up after a second or two.

Other members of the Minecraft subreddit clarified that the TNT was in a minecart, so it blew up as soon as it received a redstone signal.

Since the original poster asked whether they added too much TNT in the trap, the Redditors hilariously replied that they should add even more.

Overall, the Minecraft community loved the overpowered TNT trap that launched the original poster into oblivion. Since the clip was perfectly cut when the player was still going up, it was even more hilarious to watch. It is safe to say that the video will continue to gather many more views, upvotes, and comments.