Minecraft player creates interesting new mob to help with mining

The blocky world of Minecraft is filled with some of the most interesting mobs, some of which are hostile while others are useful or can be tamed as pets. These non-playable characters make the game more interesting by adding new mechanics. Take the example of zombies. While it might seem that they are just there to kill the player, they also add the element of combat to the game.

Naturally, Minecraft players have come up with their own ideas for new mobs that can introduce unique gameplay mechanics. Redditor u/Infinite_Swimming861 shared a short video on the game's subreddit showing the concept of a weird mob that can help players with mining. The clip shows a creature that looks like a cross between a frog and the ender chest.

This mob walks behind the player and consumes all the mined items. So instead of the player pausing to collect the items manually, this moving chest collects them automatically, streamlining the process. The original poster asked the community what they thought about it.

Reacting to the idea, user u/GabuGeek said that this mob needs to grow each time it eats an item. Another Redditor u/Secure_Cell_857 said that both the model and the animation are very well made and that the mob looks cool.

User u/erblaci said that this mob could be called “Chester” as it is a moving chest. The original poster replied to this comment, stating that the user was the second person who got it right. The real name of the mob is Enderchester.

Redditors react to the idea of a new mob in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Infinite_Swimming861)

Another user named u/Ninjakid3 further fleshed out the idea, insisting that there should be a Chester and an Enderchester, both doing almost the same thing. However, the Enderchester would be great for farms because it can just move around and collect items. Meanwhile, a Chester should be able to dock to a hopper to empty itself once it is full.

Players also talk about the rarity of the mob (Image via Reddit/Infinite_Swimming861)

User u/A_Happy_Carrot said that they would love to have a hoard of walking chests following them. The original poster replied that even they would love that. However, this mob is very rare in the End dimension, so it will take a lot of time to collect a hoard of them. Another Redditor u/Asger1231 claimed that the mob looks awesome, but they do not like it when pets die in Minecraft.

The mobs that fill the world of Minecraft

Mojang Studios added new cow variants in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft is a sandbox experience that can be played however players want. For example, they can pick up their weapons and start hunting dangerous mobs, or just pick up a tool and start farming. Recently, a player shared an image of perhaps the largest wheat field ever made in the game.

The game has a host of different mobs, each serving a unique purpose. Some mobs are friendly and players often require them to progress, while others are hostile and make even basic activities like mining, difficult.

Passive mobs like cows, pigs, and chickens provide food and materials. Players can farm them to get meat, leather, wool, and eggs. Villagers are also quite important as they trade with players and can give some great enchantment books.

Players might think that hostile mobs, including zombies, skeletons, and creepers, make the game quite annoying. They appear at night or in dark places, forcing people to build shelters and craft weapons. However, these mobs are crucial, as they make the blocky world more challenging and fun.

Despite the variety of mobs, Minecraft could benefit from even more creatures since they'll make the world feel more populated. New animals, monsters, and NPCs will bring new gameplay mechanics and challenges. The developers recently added new cow and pig variants in the blocky world, and this is certainly a step in the right direction.

