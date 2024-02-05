Minecraft player creates a rollercoaster through massive builds

Minecraft is a sandbox game in which players can create all kinds of structures imaginable. They have access to unlimited resources and areas in the world, which has inspired many players to create beautiful structures. Furthermore, since the game has several blocks to create a railway system, the community has also developed rollercoasters.

Recently, both structures and rollercoasters were brilliantly showcased by a player on Minecraft's official subreddit.

Minecraft player showcases various structures connected through a rollercoaster

A Redditor by the name of "u/PhsyconautZiggy" posted a three-minute-long video in which they sat on a rollercoaster, taking the player through various massive structures. The video starts with them sitting in a minecart and pressing a button to start the rollercoaster.

The first massive structure was the name of the rollercoaster ride itself: "Drowning." After that, it states how it was made by "Ziggy," which is the creator's name, and also the original poster.

The rollercoaster then starts to go through multiple structures, all unique in their way. While some areas had massive poison status effects' 3D logos, others were enormous rooms with optical illusion effects. There was also a giant castle and even a black-and-gray portrait of a person with hands in the air.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor's impressive rollercoaster showcase

Such massive builds are rare and impressive to witness on Minecraft's official subreddit. Hence, when it was uploaded, loads of people flocked to it. Within a day, the post received over a thousand upvotes and several comments. Though there are posts that usually amass a lot more audience, this was worth covering because of its magnitude.

One of the Redditors named "Da_Squeed" praised the sheer size of the build and asked how long it took the original poster to build it. The rollercoaster creator replied that it took them around three to four months.

While one of the players mentioned video timestamps, indicating which parts of the rollercoaster ride they loved the most, another Redditor fondly remembered Star Wars rollercoaster maps in Minecraft Xbox One.

Since this rollercoaster was worth experiencing again, one Redditor asked for a world download. Unfortunately, there was no reply from the original poster on whether they could provide the world to the subreddit members or not.

Another Redditor was curious to know how so many structures looked from the outside. To this, the creator joked that the exterior is only a mess of black blocks.

In conclusion, hundreds in the Reddit community enjoyed the massive rollercoaster and praised the creator. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.