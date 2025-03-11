Minecraft player creates Undertale's battle system using command blocks

Minecraft might look like a simple game where the objective is to collect resources and survive mobs. However, under this layer of simplicity is a complex set of blocks that allow players to create almost anything their imagination can conjure. Using redstone and related items, builders have made simple and complex computers that can perform astounding tasks.

Recently, Redditor u/_scraqpy shared a video on a subreddit where players discuss the technical aspects of Minecraft. The user demonstrated how they recreated the battle mechanics of Undertale, a popular RPG game typically played on consoles and computers, using command blocks. It is fascinating that the original poster successfully ran a part of Undertale inside another game.

Reacting to the post, u/MinusPi1 commented that without the caption, they would have thought the video featured an Undertale mod.

It should be noted that the entire mechanism was running in the vanilla version of the game, using only custom assets created by the builder.

u/lool8421 pointed out that the input predicates demonstrate Minecraft's potential as a game engine that can run other simple titles, albeit an unoptimized one.

Many players have utilized Mojang's sandbox sensation to run games like Minesweeper using complex redstone contraptions.

u/Restart228 described this as the definition of "peak content." Meanwhile, u/Ok-Box-5687 stated that without the caption mentioning Minecraft, they would not have known it was the game being featured.

Redditors react to the build (Image via Reddit)

u/Trunkit06 pointed out that if the build uses custom sounds and assets, it cannot be considered "vanilla."

u/Noxturnum2, on the other hand, said they were in shock when the user revealed it was Minecraft, not Undertale.

Players have made many complex builds in Minecraft using redstone and other materials

The complicated computer circuit made in the game (Image via Reddit/Past_Coconut_4473/Mojang Studios)

Redstone functions as electricity in Minecraft. By utilizing it along with other items, such as repeaters, observers, comparators, and more, players can create astounding machines in the game.

Talented builders have constructed working displays, automated farms, simple sorting machines, and more. Recently, a player shared a video showcasing their creation of a powerful computer with a massive processing unit in Minecraft.

Mojang Studios introduced the Creaking mob in 2024 with the Garden Awakens update. This creature uses sight to detect players and only attacks when they are not directly looking at it. While this gameplay mechanic is unique, redstone builders are utilizing it to create wireless machines in the blocky world.

