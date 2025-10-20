  • home icon
Minecraft player discovers beautiful lush cave biome above ground

By Pranay Mishra
Published Oct 20, 2025 14:58 GMT
Redditors react to the lush cave location in the game (Image via Reddit)
A Minecraft player found a lush cave on the surface (Image via Reddit/joebooshki/Mojang Studios)

Finding beautiful locations in Minecraft is one of the most popular activities in the blocky world. Since every location in the game is generated using an algorithm, sometimes beautiful locations can spawn in the most surprising places. Explorers have found gorgeous flower fields, snowcapped mountains, and cozy caves over the years.

A Minecraft player, u/joebooshki, shared some images on the game’s subreddit showing how they came across a lush cave that spawned above ground. The pictures showed a cozy and warm region normally found inside caves. Sometimes, bugs in the world generation algorithm can lead to such unique spawns. This area would be perfect for making a small cottage house or even a medieval castle.

In a separate comment, the original poster mentioned the details of the world. They are as follows:

  • Seed: 2000252S
  • Coordinates: -3880, 114, -2630
  • Version: Bedrock

u/Golden__Fox_ commented that this region would be perfect for making structures inspired by the dark fantasy style. This could include gothic castles, bridges, and even small towns. u/Flamex953 expressed that Mojang Studios should make the generation of lush caves on the ground a common feature.

u/Dannypan suggested that players can just add structures like these using commands such as /place feature lush_caves_clay. However, the user added that this change would be permanent and there is no command to undo it.

Redditors react to the lush cave location in the game (Image via Reddit)
Redditors react to the lush cave location in the game (Image via Reddit)

u/MVBak found the region to be great and asked what shaders were being used in the images. The original poster replied that this was the vanilla version of the game with the stock Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade and no third-party shaders.

For those who are not aware, Mojang Studios has released the Vibrant Visuals shaders to improve the game's aesthetics. Currently, it is available for the Bedrock Edition with the Java Edition on the way.

Bizarre locations in Minecraft’s blocky world

Minecraft players discovers an underground village (Image via Reddit/Enderfy17 || Mojang Studios)
Minecraft players discovers an underground village (Image via Reddit/Enderfy17 || Mojang Studios)

There are many different biomes and dimensions in the world of Minecraft and every structure in it is spawned based on an algorithm. However, there are times when bugs and errors can create some bizarre locations that are very interesting to come across. For example, a player recently found a village embedded inside a cave.

Other explorers have found a wrecked ship on top of a pillager tower, desert temples in the middle of the ocean, and villages on the edge of two biomes. These bugs and errors do make the experience of exploring the blocky world a lot more interesting.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

