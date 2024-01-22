Minecraft player discovers seeds with hundreds of ancient cities

A Minecraft player recently discovered a seed that houses hundreds of ancient cities. Reddit user CucumberMobile8343 made a post on the platform showing the screenshot from the Chunk base, and one can see that the biome is filled with countless ancient cities.

For players who don’t know, Minecraft seed is a number that guides the algorithm to generate the world. Usually, this generation is random, but seeds can lead to specific biomes and locations.

Ancient cities in Minecraft

Ancient cities are a fairly recent addition to the game. Earlier, the two other worlds that players could go to other than the normal world in Minecraft were the nether and the end world.

Since players are always on the lookout for something new and more challenging. Mojang added ancient cities with the 1.19 update, similar to the trial chambers coming in the upcoming update.

These ancient cities are giant palaces filled with precious loot that cannot be crafted. Apart from loot, players can also find an intricate network of redstone circuitry underneath the palace.

Ancient cities are hazardous places mostly because of Wardens. A Warden is a powerful mob that can easily kill players, and it lives in the deep dark biome, where ancient cities are found. It has the strongest melee damage out of all the mobs.

Apart from a melee attack, the Warden is also dangerous in ranged attack with its sonic boom attack. Sculk shriekers summon the warden, and it is better to avoid engaging with them.

With hundreds of ancient cities come hundreds of wardens, which makes this seed extremely dangerous. Only the brave-hearted can head down to the caves to look for the loot and avoid the warden with only a few torches and a sword.

Reddit users reacted to this astounding and unbelievable find. u/Chibi_Warden called it an "ancient country" rather than an ancient city, with more replies talking about the size of the cluster.

u/Aethelfrid explained such a large spawn of an ancient city, saying that ancient cities are not that rare. Rather, the biome they spawn in is rare. This means that each biome has one ancient city, and perhaps there are so many ancient cities on the map because it shows a zoomed-out image of the seed.

However, the original poster explained that the ancient cities are, in fact, close to each other, with many ancient cities even being connected. Another user named aqua_zesty_man said they also found many seeds where the ancient cities spawn more than usual.

Many other Redditors said that these types of spawn are common in large biome settings. Also, many people asked if this map would work in the Bedrock version, and the answer is yes, it will.

