Minecraft player discovers a stunning hollow mountain island with a giant cave inside

Minecraft's world is generated by an algorithm that spawns different structures in their designated areas. This is why players find a village in the plains or taiga biome, and not in the middle of the ocean. However, the algorithm can go haywire and generate structures in bizarre areas, from tall pillager towers to villagers inside caves.

Redditor stofix_ shared some images of perhaps one of the most unique and gorgeous spawns in the blocky world on r/minecraftseeds. It was an elevated landmass in the middle of the ocean with a pillager tower on the surface. There was also a pseudo cave system with lava and glow berries that lit up the space.

Trending

The original poster (OP) also mentioned the seed of this structure:

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Seed : 6942699783490145785

: Coordinates: 100, 50

Reacting to this post, Original-Composer432 commented they want to turn this structure into a skull and added the shape is almost there. Awesomeplayer98 mentioned it has to be a good seed considering how OP posted more than 1,1400 seeds on the internet.

Comment byu/stofix_ from discussion inminecraftseeds Expand Post

Comment byu/stofix_ from discussion inminecraftseeds Expand Post

RagnarokBringer asked OP to get rid of all the pillagers, turn the entire structure into their fortress, and convert it into their island of solitude. Mathalamus2 replied to the comment saying pillagers will just keep respawning in the spot. guamin suggested one can just find the pillagers' spawn point and disable them.

Players react to the rare island find in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/stofix_)

Vikhyatvarun asked how players can find seeds like these, to which Awesomeplayer98 said it's Cubiomes Viewer.

Players also talk about how these rare structures are found in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/stofix_)

huemac5810 said this is actually a cool structure if it's naturally generated. They also said they keep seeing a lot of posts that show basic things like villagers which they find spammy. However, this one is special as it is completely out of the norm.

Rare structures found in Minecraft

Minecraft players discovers an underground village (Image via Reddit/Enderfy17 || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft is full of surprises, where players often encounter bizarre and sometimes confusing structures. The game’s blocky world is procedurally generated, meaning every time a new world is created, the terrain and everything in it is generated randomly. This is why sometimes unique structures can spawn out of nowhere.

Players have seen amazing areas, such as villages that spawn inside a cave. They have also seen strongholds exposed in the middle of an ocean. Mineshafts can stretch across huge distances, weaving through caves and ravines in unexpected ways.

Some of the most bizarre world generation results include shipwrecks appearing on top of mountains. Players have even found structures that merge together, such as woodland mansions blending into villages or nether fortresses overlapping with bastions.

There is always an element of surprise when it comes to exploring the world of Minecraft. With the addition of new items such as firefly bushes, it will become even more beautiful. Recently, a player came across a bizarre mix of a desert temple and a jungle temple right on the border of the desert and jungle biome.

It would be interesting to see what the developers at Mojang plan for future updates. Perhaps making the present biomes more layered and varied would be the right way to go.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!