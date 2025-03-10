Minecraft player discovers two end portals in a stronghold

One of the most exciting aspects of Minecraft is exploration. Players walk around different biomes, dig deeper, and cross oceans to unravel something exciting. But this joy is even better when they discover something extremely rare, oftentimes even a bugged structure.

Ad

Minecraft player and Redditor u/Brock2418 shared a short video on the game's subreddit showing how they found two end portals in one stronghold.

Ad

Trending

For those unaware, strongholds are underground structures that contain the portal to the end dimension. It can be discovered by throwing an eye of the ender and then following it around. It is also extremely rare to find two portals in one stronghold.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Comment byu/Brock2418 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

Reacting to this post, u/Easy-Vast588 said that this could be a result of two strongholds spawning close to each other, which is also extremely rare. They also asked whether the first portal was generated with multiple eyes of ender slotted in it, which would make the find even rarer.

Comment byu/Brock2418 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

Another player, u/steinwayyy added that the original poster might have just taken the ender eyes from the first portal and put it in the second one.

u/OcupiedMuffins asked whether the two portals would lead the player into two different locations in the end dimension or just the same spot. u/Foneet replied that any end portal would drop the player in the same spot. The original commenter said that they never went to find more than one end portal.

Ad

Redditors react to the rare find (Image via Reddit)

u/Plutonium239Mixer joked that this is an example of bugrock in its glory. A lot of Minecraft Bedrock players call this edition “bugrock” because of its numerous bugs. From floating desert temples in water to villages inside caves, BE players have shared many bug incidents on the subreddit.

Ad

The hilarious bugs of Minecraft

Reddit user shared a bug that causes their horse to spin (Image via Reddit/icenli/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft comes in two editions; Java Edition for PC and Mac, and Bedrock Edition for consoles, smartphones, and PC. The latter was made so that it could run on lower-end devices. However, the Bedrock Edition is seemingly more popular for its bugs and errors.

Ad

Players have reported hilarious bugs such as a horse spinning when it was named, pillager towers that reach the clouds, and finding glitched villagers with missing texture. The Bedrock Edition often offers more interesting bugs to explore rather than any structure or biome.

Mojang Studios are on the way to remove the differences between the two editions, so players might see a definitive edition of Minecraft that runs on all platforms and has little to no bugs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!