Minecraft player finds an odd issue with breeding colored sheeps

Minecraft has a plethora of mechanics that either make the game fun or confusing. Despite the title's existence for over 15 years, there are still many aspects that players do not know. One of these is that sheep of different colors can be bred in the game, leading to baby sheep of a color that’s a mix of the parents' colors. But sometimes, even that does not work properly.

A Minecraft player and Reddit user named FentyCarts4Kids shared a small video clip on the game's subreddit. The video showed the player breeding sheep of different colors. Everything seemed to work perfectly fine until they bred two sheep of yellow and blue color. However, the baby sheep ended up being yellow when they should have actually been green (the color that forms when yellow and blue are mixed).

Reddit reacted to the clip, with user Noble-Damask stating that sheep color (and hence the baby sheep’s color) can only be combined if the same color dyes can be combined in the game. Since yellow and blue dyes cannot be combined to make green dye, the baby sheep’s color does not change. The original poster replied to the comment saying Mojang Studios should change this.

User Nulibru said that Minecraft has always been a little off about the green color. They also mentioned that brown dye cannot be made by mixing red and green colors.

Reddit reacts to the clip (Image via Reddit/FentyCarts4Kids/Mojang Studios)

Another user, The7footr, explained that if mixing blue and yellow would give green, it would eliminate the use of cactus that gives green dye. They also seemingly joked that cactus would be more useful if it gave milk.

Redditors tried to find the reason behind the game mechanic (Image via Reddit/FentyCarts4Kids/Mojang Studios)

User Deeper-the-Danker said that this phenomenon happens most probably because the game color system uses RGB mechanics rather than RYB logic. This means yellow becomes a secondary color while green is a primary color. Another user, Nathaniel820, shed light on the fact that Minecraft does use the typical RYB logic for dye mixing, but since green dyes cannot be mixed, the sheep can’t either.

Game mechanics in Minecraft seem to have gotten better

Minecraft snapshot 24w33a has improved many different areas of the game (Image via Mojang)

While this game mechanic might remain the same, players were excited when Mojang Studios released the 24w33a snapshot changing many aspects of the minecarts. For years, minecarts were just in a limbo of uselessness, not being enough and barely having any practical use.

But the update changes it completely, making them faster with improved mechanics. This shows that Mojang Studios might be focusing on improving features already present in the game, which is something many players want to see.

