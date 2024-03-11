Minecraft player finds stunning forest seed surrounded by mountains

Each Minecraft world is completely different from the other. When players build a new world, the game generates a random seed code. Over the years, many players have found special seeds with great spawn locations, unique terrain, or structure generations. One such player recently found a special spawn location in a random seed.

After they posted the seed and the spawn location's picture on Minecraft's official subreddit, it instantly went viral. This article explores more.

Minecraft Redditor finds beautiful forest and mountain terrain in a random seed

A Redditor named 'Shibby_A' posted a picture of a forest and grove biome surrounded by tall, snowy mountains. The picture was taken high above the ground, making it look even more circular. A waterfall starts from a mountain and streams down to the forest. There is also a large ravine that opens up a massive cave.

The original poster claims that this interesting terrain generation was at spawn itself.

Users react to stunning terrain found by a Minecraft Redditor on a random seed

As soon as the original poster uploaded the picture to Minecraft's subreddit, it immediately received a lot of attention. Within a day, it accrued over 5000 upvotes and more than 100 comments.

One user, Hooman_2, immediately asked for the random seed, to which the original poster graciously replied. However, the way the user asked the question was quite hilarious to other Redditors.

According to Shibby_A, the seed to the world is: 3838948600349353534

Comment byu/Shibby_A from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Shibby_A from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Shibby_A from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Shibby_A from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

The original poster themselves replied to the post, exclaiming that they recently found an ancient city right underneath the area. This has made the random seed even more special since it now has a beautiful terrain on the surface, along with an uncommon structure and a deep dark biome underneath it.

Comment byu/Shibby_A from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Shibby_A from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Apart from appreciating the seed, some users joked about how the location was perfect for creating a Walmart and a massive highway. Converting the natural Overworld into a highly efficient industrial area has been a running joke in the Minecraft community for some time now. Hence, many players joined the hilarious thread.

Comment byu/Shibby_A from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Shibby_A from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

The number of upvotes on the post proves that many players love the forest surrounded by mountains found by the player on a random seed. Some asked for the world seed, while others joked about industrializing the entire area. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments a day after it was posted.