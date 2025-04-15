Minecraft player finds woodland mansion surrounded by large Pale Garden biome

Minecraft got a new biome last year called the Pale Garden. This eerie and desaturated forest is filled with Pale Oak trees, orange eye blossom flowers, and the scary Creaking mob. Ever since the addition of these new regions, players have explored the overworld to look for it, as it contains some interesting items worth getting.

However, many times, players come across the biome being generated in some bizarre areas or structures spawning in the middle of the Pale Garden biome. Minecraft player u/Next-Macaroon-2199 shared an image on the game's subreddit showing a woodland mansion surrounded by mountains that are covered with Pale Oak trees.

The user mentioned that it is a very rare spawn and they came across it while flying around. The seed and coordinates of this location are:

Seed: -6248204128599107678

Coordinates: 1878 -842

Version: Bedrock Edition

Reacting to this post and the rare find, u/EyesEyez said that this is the craziest base location ever. Another Minecraft player, u/MonkeysxMoo35 said that this might be one of the most ominous woodland mansions they have ever seen as it is surrounded by Pale Oak trees and a complete mountain range.

u/Gamer_and_Car_lover said that the whole region looks whimsical and even fantastical. u/Ashamed_Psychology24 added how thrilling it would be to find a map for this mansion and realize that the only way to get to it is by crossing the scary and quite dangerous Pale Garden biome through a mountain.

Redditors react to the rare woodland mansion spawn (Image via Reddit)

u/Crystalseye jokingly called the structure the “forbidden donut.” u/Lanvex asked the original poster to burn the entire place down. Another player, u/senzeiclean, said that even their Realm had something very similar to this, but they were so excited to find the Pale Oak trees that they did not even realize the woodland mansion was hidden within the biome.

The Pale Garden biome in Minecraft

The Pale Garden biome in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang Studios released the Garden Awakens drop in December last year, adding the Pale Garden biome found in the overworld. This region has a desaturated appearance, and the mechanics depend on the day and night cycle. During the day, everything feels normal.

However, as the sun goes down, a dangerous new mob called the Creaking spawns. The Creaking only moves when the player is not looking at it directly. This makes walking around very challenging. It also does not take any damage and the only way to defeat it is by locating and destroying the Creaking Heart item.

