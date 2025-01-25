Minecraft player gives iron golems the ability to break blocks

A Redditor named u/Epic_FR recently posted a video on Minecraft's subreddit, demonstrating how a simple mod can make iron golems appear terrifying. The footage shows an iron golem with the ability to break blocks while pursuing its target. While iron golems are neutral mobs that protect villagers from hostile entities, they can turn on players if attacked, even accidentally.

Normally, it's easy to avoid iron golems since they can't break blocks. However, the video reveals that with the mod, they can destroy anything in their path, significantly changing the dynamic.

Reacting to the post, u/Drifting_Petals noted that the mod introduces both positive and negative aspects to the game. It makes killing iron golems much harder but also adds a new tunnel mining/expanding technique to the game.

Another user, u/MicrowavedTheBaby, humorously commented that the iron golem would protect the village by destroying it.

Meanwhile, u/Forine110 highlighted how frustrating and overpowered this mechanic would be. They shared an example where a player's house and chests could be destroyed just because the iron golem saw a spider and wanted to attack it.

User u/imSuperToasted suggested a solution: modifying the golems to break items only when locked onto a player. On the other hand, u/Clovenstone-Blue raised a concern about accidentally punching a player while harvesting their crops.

User u/bloodakoos recommended reducing the destruction radius to just enough for the golem to fit inside, while u/Cheap_Application_55 proposed introducing more mobs that can break blocks, besides the ender dragon.

Minecraft mobs that populate the blocky world

Creaking is one of the many mobs in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

The blocky world of Minecraft is filled with a variety of different mobs. They are the equivalent of NPCs in other games.

These mobs fall into three categories: passive, neutral, and hostile. Passive mobs, such as cows, sheep, and chickens, are harmless and valuable for resources. Neutral mobs, like wolves and bees, remain peaceful unless provoked by the player.

Hostile mobs, on the other hand, are dangerous and attack players on sight. This category includes zombies, skeletons, creepers, and the newly added creaking mob. Despite being a threat, they are the reason why spending the first night in the game is so challenging and fun.

Iron golems are interesting additions to Minecraft. These large, powerful mobs defend villages by attacking hostile mobs like zombies and skeletons. Players can create their own iron golem using iron blocks and a carved pumpkin. Snow golems are made using snow blocks and a pumpkin.

Something that many players do not know is the reason why iron golems drop a poppy flower when they die. This is a reference to the animated Ghibli movie Laputa: Castle in the Sky, where a giant iron robot gifts a flower to the main characters.

