Minecraft player hilariously gets launched into the air by creeper explosion

A creeper explosion is one of the scariest things to happen in Minecraft. Creepers are sneaky, hostile mobs in the game that silently walk up to players and hiss before exploding. These explosions are quite deadly, as they not only deal a lot of damage but also knock targets back.

A Redditor by the name of 'u/Infinity_Guardian' recently had a different experience, as they were launched into the air when a creeper exploded close to them.

Minecraft Redditors react to player getting launched into the air by a creeper explosion

In a video posted on Reddit, u/Infinity_Guardian could be seen peacefully building a Minecraft structure with dirt blocks when they heard a hissing sound from behind. However, before they could turn around, a creeper had already exploded.

Under normal circumstances, players would be knocked back a few blocks due to the hit. However, u/Infinity_Guardian might have panicked and pressed space right when they were hit by the creeper. This caused them to be launched high into the air. They were launched so high that they landed outside their base, which had high walls, and fell to their death.

The caption of the post highlighted just how unlucky the original poster was.

Since these kinds of posts are extremely funny to watch, they quickly go viral on the Minecraft subreddit. Within a day, the post received more than four thousand upvotes and comments.

Many Redditors were confused about how a creeper explosion launched the original poster into the air. Some questioned whether the player jumped the moment the creeper exploded. The original poster replied that they were unsure of what they did at that point.

Others speculated that the player must have been hit by a skeleton arrow as they were knocked back by the creeper explosion. This could be why they were launched in such a manner.

One user thought only iron golems were able to launch players like that. The original poster was just as confused about what happened but enjoyed all the comments from the Reddit community.

One user drew a parallel between the player getting launched by the creeper explosion and how people get launched in Mario Kart, a popular arcade racing game.

Many Minecraft players flocked to the post to have a good laugh. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.