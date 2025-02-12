Minecraft player reaches world border in 20 hours using a glitch

The world of Minecraft might seem infinite, but that is far from the truth. Just like every other game, the blocky world has a border, which players must travel for a long time to reach. Gamers have gone the extra mile and used different ways of traveling, such as walking, using the boat-ice highway method, and even the elytra to reach the world border.

A Minecraft player and Reddit user named u/FileZealousideal8472 made a post on the subreddit of the game with a title stating that after traveling 42 million blocks, they had finally reached the World border. The caption explained how they used the 1,000-boat lag machine, around 10 stacks of FD3 rockets, and elytra to fly via the nether roof. The journey took them around 20 hours, which translates to roughly 60 in-game days.

Reacting to the post, user u/Killer_Raphael asked the original poster to do a lap and visit all four corners of the world in jest. Another user named u/IForgetSomeThings mentioned that a YouTuber named DocM77 built a launcher to shoot players into the World border in about a minute.

User u/Invisible_trace123 asked if the OP was the effort worth the results. The poster replied saying that it was worth it, considering how they used a bug to travel. They mentioned that most of the traveling was done when the user was away from their keyboard. So overall, it was much easier than they expected.

Redditors react to a player's arrival at the Minecraft world border (Image via Reddit/FileZealousideal8472/Mojang Studios)

Another user named u/RandomE49 asked if the “Far Lands” are still a thing. User u/happeemonsterz replied that it isn’t anymore, sadly. The original commenter also expressed their disappointment with an “oh well.” It seemed that they were not the only player who were disappointed with it.

Players also talk about how they miss the Far Lands in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/FileZealousideal8472/Mojang Studios)

Another user u/Woodwickward said that Mojang Studios really should bring back the Far Lands or something similar. The boring and basic forcefield barrier is very underwhelming. User u/frab1001 also mentioned that they missed when the world used to break down near the border resulting in the Far Lands structures.

Minecraft world border and the Far Lands

The Far Lands in Minecraft used to look like this (Image via Darthwikia25/Mojang Studios)

The world of Minecraft may feel infinite, but it has limits. There is an invisible boundary called the world border that appears as diagonal lines as one can see in the images of the post. Stretching 30 million blocks from the center of the world in both directions, forming a massive square, this is the farthest a player can travel.

This was not always the case. Prior to version 1.17, there were no barriers stopping players from traveling beyond a limit. Instead, they would encounter the Far Lands. This was a strange and glitched terrain that appeared around 12.5 million blocks from the center.

The Far Lands were caused by errors in the game’s terrain generation, leading to these alien-like structures that looked mystical in some ways. It became so popular that reaching this region was sort of a journey players took on as a challenge. It became their pilgrimage.

However, many players were disappointed that Far Lands were removed and instead, a basic world border was added that has nothing special going for it. It simply looks like a wall that stops players from going ahead. Mojang Studios must add something interesting at the end point of the map or bring a better version of the Far Lands.

With the recent updates, it seems that the developers are aiming to make the overworld more interesting. They added new mob variants and flowers, along with a brand new biome. Perhaps they might do something with the world border as well.

