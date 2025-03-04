Minecraft player recreates Candy Kingdom from Adventure time

A Minecraft player with the username u/Askewlemon56 shared some images of an interesting structure on the subreddit of the game. The pictures showed the Candy Kingdom from the popular animated series Adventure Time. The structure was made mostly with sand blocks, cherry blossom trees, and other colorful blocks to match the look of the art style used in the series.

The original poster said they built this in Survival mode, taking them over a year to complete it. They added that the kingdom has a large forest, and a massive mountain range that includes the Ice Kingdom and Mountain Man. There is also a mini game along with 70 different houses that have proper interiors and even a decked out castle.

Reacting to the post, u/Violetviola said this was one of the best things they had ever seen. Another user named u/londonsnow88 mentioned that every time they see builds like this, it makes them believe that Minecraft is a completely different game.

u/Frostoid jokingly commented that apart from being huge and detailed, the original poster must have built it using a trackpad, which would make the process even more cumbersome.

Another user named u/RatWearingTrenchCoat appreciated the build, while admiring the OP's talent. They also asked for a video tour of the entire structure.

Redditors react to the build (Image via Reddit)

u/CrazyWriter08 said that they initially thought the build was impressive enough to be made in Creative mode. However, when they found that it was created in Survival mode, they were blown away by the effort and the patience of the original poster.

Meanwhile, u/MorphPhunk11 said the OP is a legend for making something like this.

Massive detailed builds in Minecraft

The Gothic castle in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Disastrous_Client_68/Mojang Studios)

Mojang Studios’ sandbox title is one of the most popular games to be introduced. For over 15 years, players have used the blocky world to create whatever their imagination can conjure. From large detailed gothic castles to entire cities and even fictional countries, when it comes to the scale of the structure in Minecraft, the sky is the limit.

The developers have been adding more items to the game, allowing players to add even more detail to their builds. Last year, it got a new biome called the Pale Garden that saw the addition of the Pale Oak wood and the resin block as new building items.

Hopefully, the following updates will focus on making the End dimension a little more detailed and interesting. For years, this area has been nothing but a void with only a few things to explore. Thus, Mojang Studios should consider adding something substantial to the End.

