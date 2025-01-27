Minecraft player recreates iconic Statue of God from Solo Leveling

A Minecraft player and Reddit user named u/todpog shared an image on the game's subreddit showing a bizarre face made using mostly blue-colored blocks. Fans of the popular anime series Solo Leveling will quickly recognize this massive structure. The original poster recreated the Statue of God, using an interesting set of items to make the face. From chain links to fences and even levers, many different items were utilized to give definition to the structure.

Reacting to the post, user u/Ash_Brd praised it as art, adding the use of perspective and texture is wonderful. They also said they adored the style of the building.

Another user named u/Psenkaa said this is more like a form of painting than a structure in Minecraft.

User u/Thoandfris commented that Solo Leveling has finally been mentioned in the subreddit. User u/I_DONT_KNOW_CODE said the face gives them mild chills every time they come across it.

Redditors react to the build (Image via Reddit/todpog/Mojang Studios)

User u/Parthav_ postulated that it is unlikely the original poster used any software or mod that allowed them to create structures simply by using images. Another user named u/Luaqi said they liked this version more than the original.

Some brilliant builds in Minecraft

A recreation of Shiganshina District in Minecraft (Image via Reddt/a1ndrea/Mojang Studios)

If there is a game that can be labeled “evergreen,” Minecraft is one of the few names that come up. Talented players and builders have used different items of the blocky world to create some fantastic structures.

Among these creations, anime-inspired structures and buildings hold a special place. Fans of both Minecraft and anime have brought scenes and structures from their fictional world to the game.

One of the most famous examples is the recreation of Attack on Titan’s Shiganshina District. Similarly, the My Neighbor Totoro treehouse and Demon Slayer’s Butterfly Mansion have also been recreated in the game.

However, many builds have also focused on other subjects other than fictional series. Talented builders have made massive structures, such as large villages and a fictional country with its own highway system, in the game. These builds require an intense amount of planning and effort.

