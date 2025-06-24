Minecraft player recreates Wall-E and EVE in-game

Minecraft builders have always amazed the game’s community with their incredible creations. Talented builders have made massive castles, towns, cities, and even fictional countries in the blocky world. Not only scale, but complexity is also a factor when it comes to these structures, with builds such as automatic farms, sorting systems, and even powerful computers.

Ad

A Minecraft player, u/Imanirrelevantmeme, made a post on the game’s subreddit showing quite a cinematic build. The image featured a shot from the famous animated movie Wall-E by Pixar Studios. Using all the different blocks available in the game, the OP made the Wall-E robot and EVE holding hands together. With great lighting and background, the shot looks straight out of the movie.

Ad

Trending

u/sultryGhost called the build beautiful and asked the OP what the small glowing cubes were in the build, assuming that they might be colored concrete. u/anaveragebuffon replied, saying that they look like custom player heads.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Comment byu/Imanirrelevantmeme from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

Comment byu/Imanirrelevantmeme from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

u/Wolf68k jokingly asked where the Rubik’s cube is—the one Wall-E used to play with in the film. u/Legal-Treat-5582 suggested that the original poster should have used sea lanterns for making EVE’s eyes to add glow to it. u/CrveniPapagaj called the build perfect in every way.

Redditors react to the Wall-E build (Image via Reddit)

u/tubbz_official said that the original poster nailed the accuracy of the robots, as everything looked incredible. Creating something in 3D using blocks can be quite challenging, especially getting the proportions right. u/OwlSignal6350 said the OP did a great job, as the build is amazing.

Ad

Fantastic builds in Minecraft

The complicated computer circuit made in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Past_Coconut_4473/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft has become more than just a game—it is a creative canvas that allows players to build almost anything their imagination can conjure. With the use of simple blocks of different colors and textures, talented builders have created amazing structures such as medieval bridges, cities, towns, and even modern cities such as New York and Paris.

Ad

The Build the Earth project is particularly interesting, as it aims to recreate the entire Earth at a 1:1 scale in Minecraft, showing the possibilities of this simple game. But it’s not just scale—some players take the route of complexity and create unbelievable things, such as working displays, a Rubik’s cube that can be solved, and even computers that can run simple programs and games.

This is done by using redstone, an item that mimics the function of electricity. Although it takes a lot of planning and effort, including the use of third-party software and mods, the results are all worth it. With recent updates, Mojang Studios is making things even better, and it will be exciting to see what players build next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!