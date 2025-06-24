Minecraft player recreates Wall-E and EVE in-game

Minecraft builders have always amazed the game’s community with their incredible creations. Talented builders have made massive castles, towns, cities, and even fictional countries in the blocky world. Not only scale, but complexity is also a factor when it comes to these structures, with builds such as automatic farms, sorting systems, and even powerful computers.
A Minecraft player, u/Imanirrelevantmeme, made a post on the game’s subreddit showing quite a cinematic build. The image featured a shot from the famous animated movie Wall-E by Pixar Studios. Using all the different blocks available in the game, the OP made the Wall-E robot and EVE holding hands together. With great lighting and background, the shot looks straight out of the movie.
u/sultryGhost called the build beautiful and asked the OP what the small glowing cubes were in the build, assuming that they might be colored concrete. u/anaveragebuffon replied, saying that they look like custom player heads.
u/Wolf68k jokingly asked where the Rubik’s cube is—the one Wall-E used to play with in the film. u/Legal-Treat-5582 suggested that the original poster should have used sea lanterns for making EVE’s eyes to add glow to it. u/CrveniPapagaj called the build perfect in every way.
u/tubbz_official said that the original poster nailed the accuracy of the robots, as everything looked incredible. Creating something in 3D using blocks can be quite challenging, especially getting the proportions right. u/OwlSignal6350 said the OP did a great job, as the build is amazing.
Fantastic builds in Minecraft
Minecraft has become more than just a game—it is a creative canvas that allows players to build almost anything their imagination can conjure. With the use of simple blocks of different colors and textures, talented builders have created amazing structures such as medieval bridges, cities, towns, and even modern cities such as New York and Paris.
The Build the Earth project is particularly interesting, as it aims to recreate the entire Earth at a 1:1 scale in Minecraft, showing the possibilities of this simple game. But it’s not just scale—some players take the route of complexity and create unbelievable things, such as working displays, a Rubik’s cube that can be solved, and even computers that can run simple programs and games.
This is done by using redstone, an item that mimics the function of electricity. Although it takes a lot of planning and effort, including the use of third-party software and mods, the results are all worth it. With recent updates, Mojang Studios is making things even better, and it will be exciting to see what players build next.
