Minecraft player's simple waterfall build is worth adding to your next survival build

Despite Minecraft’s simple and pixelated appearance, the blocky world can be gorgeous. Players are known to develop new ways of using the game’s elements and different blocks to create beautiful structures. With the addition of new items such as the firefly bush, things will get even better.

A Minecraft player, u/SnooWalruses1399, shared a short video on the subreddit, where other players showed their builds in the blocky world. The clip shows a simple yet beautiful waterfall with some foliage made in the game without using any mods. With some ambient sounds, this build is perfect for anyone who wants to make their base cozy.

Reacting to the post and the build, u/Fast_Lock_202 said the build was so beautiful that they wanted to use it as their computer wallpaper. In another comment, the original poster added the link to the YouTube video that showed how to make the waterfall structure.

Comment byu/SnooWalruses1399 from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

Comment byu/SnooWalruses1399 from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

u/sseastarr liked the idea of the build and found it gorgeous. Another player, u/Panopticon0208, said that seeing builds like these made them want to get back in the game and create something beautiful despite having a busy schedule. They added that the OP had done a nice job.

u/meowbeard appreciated the waterfall's looks and said they really liked it. The user asked what resource pack had been used for the leaves. The original poster replied with a link to the bushy leaves texture pack.

Redditors react to the waterfall build in the game (Image via Reddit)

Another player, u/MinecraftNerdygirl, said the build was amazing and they loved it. u/Huxzley stated that they had seen one of the OP's previous posts and had wondered how they got the magma block concealed for the splashing effect. They said the use of item frames with maps was not something they would have guessed.

Beautiful builds in Minecraft

The pink castle build in Minecraft (Image via u/lingtenfirmed/Reddit and Mojang Studios)

Minecraft has different blocks that can be used to make aesthetic builds. From beautiful pink castles made using the cherry blossom wood to dark Gothic castles, players have come up with a variety of builds, showing all the possibilities of the game.

What’s even better is that Mojang Studios has added more items to improve the game's ambiance. Many players were asking for fireflies to be added to the game. The developers took their time but delivered something different. Instead of adding the mob, they introduced the firefly bush. This allows players to plant the bush wherever they want and get the twinkling particle effect of fireflies.

