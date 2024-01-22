Minecraft player shares cool trick for randomizing blocks while building

Minecraft builders are always searching for new ways to improve their creations, and Redditor u/randomfacepalm shared an interesting way of doing so in a r/Minecraft post on January 20, 2024. By using software that automatically enters keyboard keys at regular intervals, u/randomfacepalm showed their method of filling an area with different blocks without manually switching hotbar slots.

By using auto key presser software, the Redditor was able to hop and place various blocks down, thanks to each in-game key being assigned to a hotbar slot. Fans were impressed with the tactic, remarking that it would save them the effort of constantly switching between hotbar slots to place various blocks on a build's structure.

Minecraft fans react to Redditor's auto key presser method for build variety

Comment byu/randomfacepalm from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Players applauded u/randomfacepalm's use of auto key pressing software to add block variation to their build, and many pointed out that there are several Minecraft mods available that can perform a similar function. A few also looked back to previous seasons of Hermitcraft, when YouTuber and redstone savant Mumbo Jumbo utilized a similar tactic by using a mouse with a free scroll function.

Although the random block choice intervals were appreciated, some players were worried that the block selection might be a bit too random. Block variety is great, but adding too many random blocks to a single structure can result in a messy aesthetic. However, some players appreciate a more slapdash and chaotic look, which u/randomfacepalm may have been aiming for.

Still, players appreciated the idea and recommended that those who have a mouse with free-scrolling functionality give this a try, as it performs a very similar function as an automatic key presser.

Comment byu/randomfacepalm from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/randomfacepalm from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/randomfacepalm from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/randomfacepalm from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/randomfacepalm from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/randomfacepalm from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/randomfacepalm from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/randomfacepalm from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/randomfacepalm from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Fans like u/ChillpigeonhavsLV76 were curious about what the Redditor was building and why it required so many different and diverse block variants to construct. u/randomfacepalm responded, saying they were building a tower from the bedrock layer to the building height limit in their world.

This certainly makes sense, as castle and tower builds in Minecraft benefit greatly from using multiple block types in their construction to indicate weathering or decay. Using the key auto-presser likely saves a lot of time switching between different blocks, cutting down on the building process significantly as u/randomfacepalm builds up into the sky.

Comment byu/randomfacepalm from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/randomfacepalm from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/randomfacepalm from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/randomfacepalm from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/randomfacepalm from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/randomfacepalm from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Hopefully, u/randomfacepalm will share their tower build online once it's finished, as many commenters were interested in seeing the results of the keyboard auto-presser's block variation. No doubt plenty of Minecraft players will try this out in their own builds. Some may even download the mods recommended by the community, like Tweakeroo, that produce a similar effect.

Whatever the case, this nifty little building trick shows that Minecraft's community is always looking for new ways to innovate as they continue to create astonishing builds in their worlds.