Minecraft player shares interesting concept idea for green torches

Minecraft players often come up with fresh and unique concepts that the developers should consider incorporating into the game. It also shows how much everyone cares for it and wants new items and content to be added. Despite the game getting a ton of updates and new content, it seems that Mojang Studios is missing the mark when it comes to improving the little quality-of-life aspects. But there are plenty of suggestions.

A Minecraft player and Reddit user named lance_the_fatass shared an interesting image showing the concept of a green algae torch. The caption said that Mojang Studios should add algae that spawns on top of water in swamps and it can be combined with a regular torch to make the algae torch. This special torch would glow green and can be placed underwater without breaking.

Trending

The reaction from the community was interesting as people suggested their own ideas for a new torch. Perhaps the most popular reply that resonated with the bunch was from user mca1169 who got an impressive 2.9K upvotes.

Comment byu/lance_the_fatass from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

The user said that if people want a green torch, it should at least be semi-realistic. Minecraft already has copper and it can easily be used to glow green. So developers can make a torch that uses copper nuggets with torches that glow green.

Comment byu/lance_the_fatass from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Another user named 56Bot gave a list of features this copper torch would have. This list included the usage of Redstone to turn it on or off, turning it off underwater instead of breaking, and turning it on when hit by lighting. These are some really interesting ideas that make the copper torch a layered and unique item.

But other users had a different take on it. User Noble-Damask said that bioluminescent algae are far more realistic to use for making glowing green torches than some magical, electric ruby dust and quicksand made of souls, pointing out the absurdity of some of the items in the game. They also mentioned that some people in the fanbase just ask for anything.

Reddit reacts to the concept of green torch. (Image via Reddit/lance_the_fatass)

The original poster replied to the comment saying they preferred to keep it as realistic as possible and hence suggested using bioluminescent algae that are also present in real life.

Torches in Minecraft

The old and new Minecraft redstone torches. (Image via Reddit/Carojammer)

There are currently two types of torches in Minecraft; the normal torch and the Redstone torch. While the Redstone torch does emit a bit of red glow, it cannot and should not be used for only lighting purposes. With the release of the 24w33a snapshot, Mojang Studios made some major changes to the way the Redstone torch looks.

Perhaps in the upcoming updates, they should also add torch variants so that players can make torches with different colored glows. Updates like these that make the already present features in the game better and more useful are something players have been asking the developers for years. Perhaps the upcoming major Minecraft update 1.22 could address some of these things.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback