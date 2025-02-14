Minecraft player shares interesting concept idea for new sheep variants

Minecraft has been getting a ton of new things that will make the overworld more interesting. For years, the places where players spawn have been more or less the same, especially all the animal mobs. Thankfully, the snapshots released this year are all addressing this issue, adding new variants for mobs such as cows, chickens, pigs, and most recently, the sheep. However, it was not the type of variant that fans were expecting.

Mojang Studios just reshuffled the already existing sheep of different colors in biomes, changing nothing about their appearance or adding a new variant. This was not well-received by the fans. In response, a Minecraft player and Reddit user named u/DanglingChandeliers made a post on the subreddit of the blocky game, showing the concept design for sheep variants along with a description of each new element.

Reacting to this post, user u/xpicklemanx99 said that Mojang Studios missed the chance to add biome-specific sheep as they did for other mobs. If they had done it, they should have gone with designs like those shown in this post.

Another user named u/strikingmagic said that these designs are actually cool and they could see something like this getting implemented into the game in the future. The user added that the black sheep design is their favorite.

User u/Czava said that they like the concept, but they would not include the red, yellow, and blue sheep as they look quite unnatural and jarring. They added that the design of the sheep is very cute. Another user named u/arobaz24 said that this is a very cool concept.

User u/TheTheKALBIE added that these are their favorite redesigns of the sheep mob they have seen so far. Another user named u/Luna_21_ said that the designs look very good. They mentioned that the cold version has much more wool compared to the other ones. They also found the temperate ones with the floppy ears to be super cute.

User u/Shears_- said that seeing all the redesigns by players might make Mojang Studios realize that the official planned update is not a good one. Another user named u/TheRobotics5 liked the design and was impressed by the addition of the ears too.

User u/FlopperMineTD8n said that they love everything about the concept designs, as they are amazing with all the cute overgrown puffy wool and ears. The user added that the designs look different and modern, yet have something very familiar.

Minecraft mobs are getting new variants

Firefly bushes have been a great addition to improve the ambiance of Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft has been one of the most popular games for more than 15 years and counting. It has different biomes, multiple mobs, and a lot of things to explore. However, one area where it can improve is the variety of animal mobs.

The developers should also focus on improving the game's ambiance. The addition of the falling leaves effect in Minecraft is a step in the right direction. Small animations, like birds fluttering between trees or animals reacting to weather, would be a change with a big impact.

Mojang Studios should add more mob variants to populate the overworld. Not only animal mobs, but variants of every creature, such as skeletons, zombies, and even the hostile inhabitants of the nether and the end dimension.

The latest snapshots of this year have been wonderful in terms of improving the gameplay experience. Players have been asking for fireflies for years. With the addition of firefly bushes, players did not get exactly what they wanted. However, it is a great addition that checks most of the requirements.

