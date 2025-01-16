Minecraft player shares simplistic and beautiful floating village build

A Minecraft player and Reddit user, u/palee_pink,shared an image on the game's subreddit. The picture showed a beautiful floating village inspired by the houses and rafts seen in many fishing villages. The houses have narrow docks that lead the villagers towards their boats. The swamp biome with lily pads across the water adds to the ambiance, making the entire structure very natural.

If Mojang Studios were to include a marshland biome, this would be the style to go with.

Reacting to this village build, u/MadaRook said it reminds them of the fishing village in book 3 of Avatar: The Last Airbender. For those who do not know, Avatar is a fantasy novel and movie series that features some unique locations.

u/westinjfisher said that they want to see these builds without the use of shaders as it might change the visuals and make normal things look beautiful.

u/Malfuy joked how Mojang Studios made swamp and jungle villagers mandatory for one of the key game mechanics, but they did not add a jungle or a swamp village. Another user, u/Difficult_Wear_2882, said that this was an awesome build and a nice idea.

u/NanoCat0407 suggested that if the original poster wants to add lights for nighttime while sticking with the theme, they can use a lantern on top of a mangrove trapdoor placed underwater. u/xandercade added that using a warped trapdoor in this case as it looks more like a lily pad.

Great build ideas that Minecraft players come up with

A recreation of Shiganshina District in Minecraft (Image via Reddt/a1ndrea/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft players often create fascinating structures like houses and villages inspired by pop culture themes. These ideas stem from movies, fantasy stories, and even real-world architecture, giving each village a unique appearance and style.

A popular trend is building floating villages. Inspired by fantasy worlds, players design villages that hover above the ground or water, connected by bridges or elements like glowing blocks to add a little bit of magical effect.

A player recently shared some images showing how they recreated the famous Shiganshina District from Attack on Titan, and that’s just one of the many examples. There have been builds inspired by Lord of the Rings, Berserk, and much more.

Pop culture influences also lead to themed villages based on movies and series, such as medieval castles, futuristic cities, or even replicas of fictional towns from books and shows. All of these structures show how powerful the game is even 15 years after its release. The blocky world is one of the best canvases for creative players.

