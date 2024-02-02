Minecraft player showcase mod that adds unique tiny mobs

Minecraft is a sandbox game that supports all kinds of third-party features in the form of mods. These mods can be easily downloaded and used in-game through modding API like Forge or Fabric. One of the most popular features the community adds through mods is different mobs. From massive and deadly boss mobs to tiny and adorable creatures, countless mods exist for them.

A recent Reddit post showcased an old mod that allows players to add tiny clay soldiers in Minecraft.

Minecraft Redditor showcases Clay Soldiers mod

A Redditor named 'u/Twurti' posted a video of how two groups of tiny red and blue-colored clay soldiers fight against each other in a small arena made of fences. The small soldiers were in the shape of a player's in-game character. They fought with their fists and instantly started dying. As they died, they turned into an item that could be picked. The fight ended with the blue-colored soldiers winning.

The caption simply stated the name of the mod, Clay Soldiers. It is one of the oldest mods for the sandbox title.

Users react to the Clay Soldier mod for Minecraft

Because of how old the Clay Soldiers mod is, the post went viral on the Minecraft subreddit. Within a day, it received more than eight thousand upvotes and comments. People were most delighted to see a video of the ancient mod.

Some players fondly reminisced about the days they used to play around with this mod. One mentioned how players can give them crowns, weapons, and other items. They, too, made an arena where four groups of soldiers with different colors could fight each other.

Many people talked about how old the mod is. While one of them claimed that most of the current player base would be younger than the mod, another one expressed his urge to revisit the sandbox game after viewing the mod clip.

Apart from players indulging in nostalgia, some hilariously drew parallels between the red and blue soldiers fighting to a famous meme about blue and red Doritos packets.

Overall, many in the Minecraft community were delighted to see someone showcase the old mod on the subreddit. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.

If you want to play around with the mod, you can do so in modern versions of the game as well. Search for 'Clay Soldiers Reborn' on the CurseForge website and download it for the 1.20.1 version.