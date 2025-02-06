Minecraft player showcases a beautiful collection of features added with every update

Minecraft has managed to stay relevant for more than 15 years, which is not an easy achievement. With hundreds of great games to play, it is difficult for gamers to choose which ones they like the most. Thankfully, Mojang Studios’ blocky game has managed to be one of the most played titles because of the constant updates and changes over the years.

It might be difficult to remember what each update added. This is the reason why a Minecraft player and Reddit user named u/Independent_Photo686 shared a video of an “update museum” walkthrough on the subreddit of the game. The clip shows the player walking in a corridor with multiple rooms, each containing the major features of all major updates for the game.

Comment byu/Independent_Photo686 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Reacting to the post, user u/HeartwarmingFox asked the original poster to extend the room to add even older updates, including the beta and alpha ones. They also added that this is a very good concept.

Comment byu/Independent_Photo686 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Another user named u/Careless-Can964 pointed out that the pillager was just standing in the room, doing nothing without its crossbow or purpose.

User u/Perfect-Mortgage2130 asked what shaders were being used in the video. The OP replied to the comment saying that it was BSL Shaders. For those who do not know, shaders are mods that change the lighting of the game, drastically changing how Minecraft looks.

Redditors react to the update museum (Image via Reddit/Independent_Photo686/Mojang Studios)

User u/_Lule_ said that seeing these updates brought back so many memories. User u/Azam-40 suggested that the mobs should be sealed with more doors. Another user named u/ASTROBOT278 added that there needs to be a room for the pig update.

Players also gave suggestions to the OP (Image via Reddit/Independent_Photo686/Mojang Studios)

User u/CoreHydra said that this build is awesome. Another user named u/Wrong_Armadillo_4687 suggested that the creator put the newly added Creaking biome in this museum. This biome was added with the Garden Awakens update last year. The original poster replied that they would be adding it.

Minecraft updates have kept the game relevant

The new chicken variants added to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft, first released in 2009, has managed to be one of the world’s most popular games for over 15 years. All of this has been possible because of the regular updates that added new gameplay mechanics, along with introducing new mobs and areas to explore.

Major updates, like the Nether Update, which came out in 2020 and Caves & Cliffs, which was released in 2021, improved upon the existing features of the game better, and made the gameplay more challenging.

Be it the addition of small, passive mobs such as the axolotl or the very dangerous Warden, new mobs populate the blocky world of the game and make exploration fun. New mechanics, like archaeology or the ability to craft spy glasses and lightning rods, also give players more options in selecting how they want to play Minecraft.

It is great to see that the developers of the game are moving in the right direction with some major changes recently. Instead of delivering one major update, Mojang Studios announced that they will be working on giving out smaller but frequent updates. This was a great move that has added a ton of new features to the blocky world.

New wolf variants were added, along with new cows, pigs, and the most recent, chicken variants. All that must be done is the addition of new gameplay mechanics along with new mobs. For example, the developers can add specific trading features for villages of different biomes. They can also introduce more village types with this feature so that exploration remains fun.

Players have also been asking for the End update that overhauls the dimension with the same name. Apart from killing the ender dragon and looking for elytra, there is nothing else to do there. While players can make structures there, things can get boring very soon. Hopefully, the next major update will be focusing on that area of the game.

