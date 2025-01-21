Minecraft player showcases the best way to make diagonal rail tracks

A Minecraft player and Reddit user named u/DetectiveHalligan shared an image on the subreddit of the game. The picture showed an aerial view of rail tracks placed diagonally in a bizarre way. The caption mentioned that the user tested the best way to build diagonal railroads for hours, and this was the best way to do it. They also added one powered rail track to every 21 normal rail tracks to attain maximum speed.

Reacting to the idea, user u/Ophiochos mentioned that they have made a track network like this and it makes them seasick. With so many quick left and right turns and the jerky camera movement, the view can get uncomfortable, especially in the first-person mode.

Another user named u/Open-Fudge5215 asked if this was also applicable in the Bedrock Edition. They added that whenever they tried it on that version, the cart seemed slower than the Java Edition.

User u/Money-Most5889 said that they wished Mojang Studios would just add diagonal rails. User u/PortalWombat echoed the same opinion. They also mentioned that they are fine with taking a longer path than laying the tracks like this, which looks unappealing and is also unpleasant to ride on.

Redditors react to the diagonal railroad idea (Image via Reddit/DetectiveHalligan/Mojang Studios)

Another user named u/RobertNevill said they would get dizzy just watching the screen while they are on this train track even though it is an interesting solution. The concerns of dizziness were not over. User u/WaterDragoonofFK also added that they think they would puke riding the cart on this track.

Minecraft players making the game more efficient

Minecraft minecarts are finally being buffed (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft’s open-ended mechanics allow players to constantly find new ways to use the game’s tools and features more efficiently. This flexibility helps create new designs and strategies for building and using the in-game items most efficiently, sometimes in ways the developers did not intend.

One of the most popular mechanics in the blocky world is redstone, which acts like electrical wiring. Players use redstone to create intricate contraptions such as automatic farms, secret doors, and sorting systems.

These designs save time and resources while showcasing engineering skills. For example, players have made things such as working computers and displays, something that seems impossible to make in a relatively simple game like Minecraft.

Players have demanded an improvement in the minecarts, a core in-game element, from developers for years. With slow speed and high costs (for making the tracks), players barely ever used the minecart. The objective behind adding this item is to transport players and items from longer distances.

However, since it is not cost-effective and traveling in minecarts takes time, they are rarely used. Thankfully, Mojang Studios made some modifications to it, increase the speed of minecarts. Hopefully, the developers will put in added effort towards making railroads more feasible and fun.

