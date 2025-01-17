Minecraft player showcases boat racing skills, but with a twist

A Minecraft player and Reddit user named u/Jonklerssi shared a short video on the game's subreddit. The clip showed the player on a boat that was placed on an ice road, suspended some blocks up in the air. In the beginning, it seemed like it will be one of the clips where the player will drift on the ice road.

However, as the video progressed, it showed how the boat went off the course and landed on other structures, such as a slime platform, eventually getting back on another ice road.

The video finally ended with the player drifting on the slippery ice platform to reach the finish line. Considering how difficult it is to maneuver a boat on blue ice, everything shown in the clip was nothing short of impressive.

Reacting to the video, user u/Skyycrusherr asked the original poster how many takes it took to make this video. The OP replied, saying that it took them about seven takes to complete the course. For such a long track, finishing it in just seven takes is amazing, to say the least.

User u/Defender_of_human asked if there was any mod involved in the clip. User u/Jonman7 said that if they were to guess, the camera might be modified so that it follows the boat’s direction of travel instead of which way the boat is facing.

Another user named u/TimeBoysenberry8587 said that a mod is used to make the boat climb blocks as seen in the video. However, the actual drifting and moving mechanics are the same as in the vanilla version of Minecraft.

User u/dreemurthememer said that there are some mods at play here. One is for the enhanced boat physics, while another one allows it to travel up the ice blocks. Then there is one that changes the terrain generation, and one for adding new areas and biomes as seen in the clip.

Minecraft players and their unique strategies

Minecraft players develop various strategies in Minecraft for speedrunning by using different mechanics, and even discovering bugs to complete the game as quickly as possible. Speedrunning involves reaching the End dimension and defeating the Ender Dragon in the shortest time. And the video shared showed how some players just get good at doing things as quickly as possible.

Players often find hidden routes by understanding how the blocky world is generated. For example, locating a village or ruined portal early can provide essential resources like iron and obsidian, which cuts the time taken to reach the nether by a huge amount.

Game mechanics also play a vital role in speedrunning strategies. The "boat on ice" technique is a popular method where players place boats on blue ice, which allows extremely fast travel. This method helps cover long distances efficiently, especially in custom-built racing tracks for practice.

