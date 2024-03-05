Minecraft player showcases different underground generation made of specific stone blocks

A Minecraft Redditor recently showcased how the underground stone terrain could vary from biome to biome. Whenever a player digs down from any biome, they will find a similar-looking underground cave system. The Overworld's underground block generation mainly comprises regular stone blocks, followed by blobs of diorite, granite, ores, and other stone blocks.

However, a player manually built the underground terrain structure solely made up of granite, andesite, diorite, calcite, and other stone blocks.

Minecraft Redditor pitches idea for different underground terrain generation with specific stone blocks

The Redditor "KraniDude" posted pictures of how they created underground terrain using a particular color theme. They created three variants of underground block generation: the first comprised dirt, granite, and copper; the second was made up of andesite, regular stone, and tuff; and the third used diorite and calcite.

The player suggested that different biomes could have different variants of stone blocks underneath them.

In the second picture, they suggested that the underground terrain could have thicker layers of different blocks like diorite, granite, andesite, stone, etc.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor's idea of themed underground terrain

Since the basic underground terrain in the Overworld has been the same for quite some time, players were fascinated to see different types of stone blocks, making the terrain unique. The post received over 2000 upvotes and over a hundred comments within a day on Minecraft's official subreddit.

While several users liked the idea of different underground terrains, they discussed how important cobblestone is for players and that other stone blocks should also have a cobblestone recipe.

The original poster chimed in and suggested that blocks like diorite and granite can have different variants that could eventually be converted into cobblestone.

However, one of the users stated that instead of adding more stone variants, Mojang Studios must first fix the inventory in the upcoming updates.

Redditors further discussed how Mojang Studios should give blocks like diorite and granite more uses so that they can be useful in Minecraft.

Some users appreciated the original poster's efforts and discussed how the layered version feels a lot more realistic and even educational. One of the Redditors wanted to see entire mountains made of different blocks like diorite and granite, mainly because they were tired of seeing grey stone mountains everywhere.

In conclusion, many Minecraft players were interested in seeing different underground terrains made from stone blocks like diorite, granite, calcite, etc. However, most users discussed that Mojang Studios should add more features to these stone blocks. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.