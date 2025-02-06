Minecraft player showcases Elden Ring-inspired catacombs build

Minecraft might look like a simple game that allows players to explore the world, look for resources, and fight hostile mobs. However, many talented gamers use the game’s mechanics to make stunning structures and even artworks. For them, the game is more of a creative playground. Many players have wondered what structures from other games would look like in the blocky world.

A Minecraft player and Reddit user named u/water-spiders shared some images on the subreddit, where talented builders show off their builds in the game. The pictures feature the great catacombs from the popular Soulslike game Elden Ring. The user also mentioned that they have been working on it for four months, and perhaps more things will be added to it.

Reacting to the post, user u/thatsmenessa said that the builder's patience with using stone tools is on another level. For those unaware, iron or diamond tools are much sturdier and last longer, compared to stone tools that are cheaper but break down quickly. The user also asked if they were planning to upgrade.

The original poster replied to the comment saying that they use the tools specifically for the great towers, and stone tools for the catacombs. They estimated that the entire build would take one or two months to finish.

User u/GamingLabrador jokes that people are “dying” to get inside it, as it is a catacomb, while adding that it's a great build. User u/AlolanZygrade23 said that this structure reminds them of a particular scene from The Third Man, albeit it is because of a similar environment.

Redditors react to the catacomb build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/water-spiders/Mojang Studios)

User u/One_Economist_3761 said that the build is looking really good. They suggested that the OP could add some cobwebs and maybe the newly added pale moss.

User u/Ok-Alfalfa said that the place can use some bone blocks to add to the effect. Another user named u/Yowan said that the tuff block would look really good with this style.

Builds in Minecraft inspired by other games

A fictional city made in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Whiffdog_/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft offers players the freedom to build almost anything they can imagine. Many players use this creativity to recreate structures and locations from other popular games, such as Dark Souls, Elden Ring, and The Legend of Zelda. These builds can be anything from small items or areas to complete worlds with astonishing details.

The reason Minecraft allows for such detailed recreations is the almost endless world and countless blocks of different texture. With a wide variety of materials, colors, and decorative elements, players can match the look and feel of different game environments. But that’s not all. The use of mods, texture packs, and shaders extend this functionality to another level.

Players have built structures from Dark Souls and Elden Ring, such as massive castles, ancient ruins, and other in-game buildings. The gothic architecture and eerie atmosphere of these games can be recreated using stone bricks, deep slate, and other dark-colored blocks. Some builders even add custom lighting effects to capture the glow of bonfires and torches.

Recreations of The Legend of Zelda are also popular, with players building famous locations, such as Hyrule Castle and the Temple of Time. Not only that, but talented builders have created mods that completely change how Minecraft is played, turning it into a completely different game.

Recently, a player shared some images of a fictional country they had made in the game, and it shows how there is no end to the possibilities of what can be built in the game. With updates that add more blocks, builders get more tools and items to further refine their build, and make something amazing.

