Minecraft player showcases unique resource pack to change block texture variation

Apart from being a sandbox game, Minecraft also supports all kinds of third-party features made by the community. Players can create resource packs, shaders, and mods for the game and share them online. Some resource packs change block and mob textures to change the game's look. While some packs go crazy on textures, others are closer to vanilla.

Recently, a Redditor posted a fascinating resource pack that adds variation to vanilla block textures.

Minecraft Redditor adds vanilla block texture variations through the resource pack

Posts from the minecraft community on Reddit Expand Post

The Redditor by the name of Serpico99 posted several pictures showcasing a resource pack that they made called "Subtle Variants." They explained that it adds a few small alternative textures to several Minecraft blocks. The pictures depicted several regular blocks with slightly different shades of color or texture, bringing more variations to them. They even added variations to ore blocks.

The original poster asked the Minecraft Reddit community for feedback, which they received in abundance. These kinds of posts about resource packs always attract players. Hence, it accrued more than 2000 upvotes and over a hundred comments as of this writing.

While some users commented that the resource pack looked perfect as it was, others praised the original poster for it. One of them mentioned how they used Xali's Enhanced Vanilla, which was another famous resource pack.

Comment byu/Serpico99 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Serpico99 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

One of the users felt that the plank textures were too exaggerated. Apart from that, however, they lauded the original poster for bringing the right amount of changes to other block textures, especially the ores. The original poster took the suggestion about plank textures positively and stated how they thought players could use double planks to make the walls cleaner.

Comment byu/Serpico99 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Serpico99 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

One of the players was sad that these kinds of resource packs are not available on Bedrock Edition. The creator of the resource pack admitted that they did not know how to create a Bedrock Edition resource pack.

Comment byu/Serpico99 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Serpico99 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

The original poster, who also created the resource pack, shared a link to it on the PlanetMinecraft website. However, they mentioned it is incomplete since it only changes block textures showcased in the pictures. The pack has over 200 downloads on the website.

Comment byu/Serpico99 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Overall, many Redditors loved the Minecraft resource pack that retains vanilla block textures but subtly adds variants to it. They discussed which textures could be improved and praised the original poster for creating the pack. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.