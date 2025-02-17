Minecraft player spends 13 years building incredible kingdom

Over the years, Minecraft players have come up with some highly impressive builds in the game. Some have even spent over a decade working on a simple project, constantly adding detail to find perfection. From towns, cities, and even fictional countries to complicated and powerful computers made using redstone circuits, talented builders have created almost everything in the blocky world.

A Minecraft player and Reddit user named u/dancsa222 posted on the subreddit where players share their builds from the game. The short video shows a massive island housing an entire kingdom that took 13 years to build. Called the Kingdom of Galekin, it features everything one would expect from a medieval civilization.

The video shows castles, large bridges, massive towers, and different regions with their own features. Needless to say, the details are superb.

Comment byu/dancsa222 from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

The original poster mentioned that there was a long video of the island celebrating the anniversary and added a YouTube video link in their comment.

A user named u/Fionnualla praised the world and said they would love to see the whole video. They added that the lore and stories behind the structure make it even more impressive.

Comment byu/dancsa222 from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

User u/anotherrandomname2 jokingly called the build amateur, adding that they have built dirt huts with cobblestone roofs. They praised the build, calling it 'amazing.'

Redditors react to the massive build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/dancsa222/Mojang Studios)

Another user named u/Narfysk said they saw this post a few years ago and were not aware that the builder was still working on it. They called the build 'insane' and asked the OP to keep up the good work.

User u/UniversityCold1639 asked for the download file of the world map. However, the OP has not replied to the comment, as of this writing.

Players express their appreciation for the build (Image via Reddit/dancsa222/Mojang Studios)

User u/Lady_Eternity called it 'amazing' and 'breathtaking,' to which the original poster thanked them. Another user named u/_Steamleopard_ said the builder did a great job in making the structure. They added they are unable to play in the same world they created for a prolonged period.

Minecraft players and their impressive builds

New York City build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/d3_cent/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft goes beyond simple gameplay features like fighting hostile mobs or exploring the world. It gives players a canvas to create almost anything within their imagination. Some builders have taken this to the next level by creating massive structures, such as castles and entire cities.

One of the most popular projects is Build the Earth. It aims to recreate the entire planet in Minecraft at a 1:1 scale. What makes it even more impressive is the community effort that is pushing the project ahead. Players worldwide have been contributing to it by submitting their builds.

Another well-known project is Greenfield, a realistic city that has been under construction for over a decade. Built on a 1:1 scale, it features skyscrapers, homes, highways, and even a fully functioning metro system. Greenfield is considered the largest and most detailed city in the blocky world.

Some players have recreated historical castles like Neuschwanstein and Hogwarts, while others design their own fantasy castles. A player recently shared some images of a Gothic castle they built.

Players spend months or years working on their builds, often undertaking projects that take decades to complete. Such massive builds show how the game and its players have evolved over the years.

