Minecraft player spends four years building a fascinating city

Minecraft players never fail to amaze the game’s community with their unique builds. The fact that the game allows players to make anything they want is one of the reasons why it is so popular. From large mountains, towns, and even fictional cities to complicated computers, calculators, and even a Rubik’s Cube, the list of astounding creations in the game is unending. And now, another entry has been added to this list.

A Minecraft player and Reddit user by the name of gooolum shared some images on the subreddit of the game showcasing a city they had built. The city, “Nuuk”, took the player four years to complete. The images from the post showed a city with various buildings, a transit system, an airplane in the air, streets with different names, and much more.

Reddit was full of praise for the build. User AssignmentDry1655 commented that the city looks insane and mentioned how being dedicated to a single build for four years is super cool. The user also shed light on how good it must have felt to place the final block.

The original poster replied to the comment, thanking them and saying that it was a surreal feeling to place the last block. The OP also had a lot of memories associated with this place.

User Shade1260 believed that this city in Minecraft was probably bigger than the real-life Nuuk. Nuuk is the capital of Greenland. Another user, HopelessHahnFan, said that they were thinking about the similarities between this build and the real city.

User TruthCultural9952 asked the original poster when they were going to “Nuuk” it, a pun on the word “nuke” in this case. The original poster replied by saying that they were waiting for a comment like this and said that “Nuuk” does the nuking and not the other way around.

Incredible builds in Minecraft

The Mount Everest build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Amon6669/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft players often create impressive builds using the items in the game. Recently, a player posted pictures showing a 1:2 scale model of the real Mount Everest they had built in the game. The build had all the popular locations found in the real-life mountain that other players can explore.

Another player showed how they built a massive fictional city in the game with long highways connecting the different parts. But it’s not just about massive builds. People have created complex Redstone machines such as computers and calculators inside the game, showing all the limitless possibilities of the blocky game.

