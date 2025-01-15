Minecraft player turns Ancient Debris block and armor into cinnamon rolls

A Minecraft player and Reddit user named u/PhantomCat32479 shared a couple of bizarre-looking images on the game's subreddit. They featured a texture pack for netherite items that had a dollop of cream on top, making them look more like desserts or cinnamon rolls. Even the block of ancient debris had this texture to give the appearance of icing on top. The original poster said they were aware of how it looks like cinnamon rolls.

Reacting to this texture pack and the post, user u/Future-Position3676 simply wrote “yum,” indicating how good netherite items look with a little bit of cream/icing on top.

Another user, u/ZealousidealTie8142, asked whether the OP can still see the spiral texture on top of the debris through the icing, which makes it look like a cinnamon roll.

User u/deltalaser99 suggested the idea may have seemed better in the mind rather than after it was made. User u/ClickerCookie123 asked the original poster to make them look like traditional Swedish cinnamon buns.

Another user named u/Thermawrench said they have seen Americans change the recipe of the classic cinnamon bun to a great extent. u/ScarletteVera said that the OP could make the armor more visually interesting by adding the cream texture on the shoulders as well.

Texture and skin packs in Minecraft

The Minecraft Plastic Texture Pack introduces a unique visual touch to its vanilla world (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft texture packs and skin packs allow players to change how everything looks in the blocky world. The former alters the design of blocks and items in the game, giving them a new style or theme, while the latter lets players customize their characters' appearance. Both items are available online for free, as they are made by the community.

Players can also select from various pre-made texture and skin packs available in the Minecraft Marketplace. However, most of these are paid items.

Some popular texture packs include "Faithful," which enhances the original game’s design with more detail, and "PureBDCraft," which gives the game a cartoon-like appearance. Popular skin packs include "City Folk," "Superheroes," and themed packs based on franchises like Star Wars and Marvel IPs.

What makes Minecraft even more interesting is that players can design their own texture and skin packs. Using specific editors, they can create personalized block textures or unique character designs and upload them to the game.

