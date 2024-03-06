Minecraft players discuss color disparity between Nether portal and realm

The Minecraft Reddit community recently discussed how the Nether portal colors and blocks do not match the theme of the realm. To enter the hellish realm, players must create a nether portal with obsidian. An activated portal has a thin sheet of translucent purple through which players can head into the Nether. However, the dimension itself hardly has anything purple and does not have a lot of obsidian blocks.

On the other hand, the End dimension has both purple-colored blocks and items, as well as loads of obsidian blocks. This was recently discovered and shared by a Redditor, and their post has caught a lot of attention.

Minecraft Redditors exchange views on color disparity between Nether portal and realm

A Redditor named 'ImmediateChemistry32' recently posted a picture on Reddit, showcasing how the End in Minecraft has a purple theme and generates more obsidian than the Nether realm. They claimed that the End was thematically closer to the Nether portal. They then asked the community whether anyone else noticed this disparity.

The original poster got the answer in the form of upvotes and comments. The post instantly went viral on the subreddit, receiving more than 8,000 upvotes and over 200 comments within a day.

One user gave a brilliant take on the theory regarding purple and obsidian blocks. They explained how the mixture of the colors blue, the most dominant in the Overworld, and red, the most dominant in the Nether, was purple. They added that the combination of water, the most common liquid in the Overworld, and lava, the most common one in the Nether, created obsidian.

The theory was so good that the comment itself received over 4000 upvotes. Many users replied and agreed to the fascinating take.

Some users pointed out that the Nether realm in Minecraft generates ruined portals, which are made from purple obsidian. They also discussed how rare ruined portals are, making it sound like the Nether does not have any purple-themed blocks.

Another user came up with an interesting theory connecting the color purple with teleportation in Minecraft. They pointed out that the chorus fruit is purple, and the Enderman emits purple particles after teleporting. Hence, the Nether portal is purple since it teleports players from the Overworld to the Nether.

Many Minecraft Redditors talked about the color and block disparity between a Nether portal and the Nether realm. While some came up with theories explaining why the purple and obsidian blocks made sense, others talked about the realm and whether it had enough purple-themed blocks.