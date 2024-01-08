Minecraft players discuss methods to find seed using pictures

Every Minecraft world is completely unique and progressively generated when players press the 'create world' button. Each of them has a randomly generated seed (a code containing a combination of numbers and letters) or a particular one fed by the player before creating it. However, if players only have screenshots of a world and want to find the seed of that world, it can be challenging.

Recently, a Redditor called 'u/Baaasg' posted a few pictures of two Minecraft worlds on the game's official server. One picture was taken from an extremely old game version, beta 1.7.3, while the same world was loaded in 1.16.5. Despite having screenshots and information that the world was loaded in a new game version, the original poster did not know its seed.

The first picture was a generic view from a hilltop, while other images showcased a structure made in the newer version. There was a bridge, a tall building adjacent to a mountain, and a small safehouse on top of the mountain.

Users discuss how to find seed of a Minecraft world just through screenshots

Since Minecraft seeds are so random and long, they are impossible to guess and extremely difficult to find just by looking at a few pictures of the terrain. The post went viral on the official subreddit since many players are interested in seeds and steps to find them. Within a day, it accrued more than five thousand upvotes and comments.

One of the Redditors named Ramin11 explained how a seed of any in-game Minecraft world can be found using clouds, the game version, grass block rotation, and other smaller details like flower placements in the world. They also suggested that it can be found easily if one knows how to code. In the end, however, they concluded that even with coding, it can take months to find the correct seed.

Another player argued that clouds won't be able to help them, but then was corrected that they can help players find the coordinates of the screenshots, which also plays an important role.

Many players started discussing the infamous seed search for the pack.png picture, which is a world screenshot that appears as a small icon in front of any server that does not have a logo yet. It took many skilled coders and AI upscaling to properly learn how the screenshot looked in order to find the exact seed and coordinates.

Apart from that, most comments claimed that finding a seed by simply looking at screenshots is extremely difficult. The post was quite fascinating to many since finding seeds from pictures has always been a challenging task for the Minecraft community.