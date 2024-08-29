Minecraft Realms outage compensation: All you need to know

Minecraft Realms, the popular subscription-based server-hosting service provided by Mojang, encountered some issues last week when the Realms service experienced a multi-day outage. Players waited with bated breath as the problem was resolved and others wondered if they'd be compensated for their missed days. Fortunately, it appears that an answer has arrived.

In addition to fixing the access problem to Minecraft Realms and ensuring they're open for both players and hosts, Mojang confirmed that subscribers of the Realms service would be receiving some pretty solid compensation that will hopefully make fans feel a bit better about temporarily losing access to their realms.

What to know about Minecraft Realms' compensation package

The Bingo - Item Hunt DLC for Minecraft Bedrock is part of the Realms outage compensation (Image via Pixelbiester/Mojang)

According to a message provided by Mojang after the Minecraft Realms outages were fixed, subscribers of the Realms service have received quite a few goodies for their trouble. Moreover, all players joining in-game realms can benefit from one particular part of the compensation.

Based on Mojang's message sent out to the playerbase, the compensation for the Realms outage is as follows:

Subscribers are provided 660 Minecoins and the Bingo - Item Hunt DLC for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.

Realms subscribers are given a seven-day extension to their current subscription.

The render distance for all realms has been increased to 25.

The render distance increase is a particularly welcome arrival, though some players seemed to be a bit confused by Mojang's message regarding it. Was the render distance increase planned before the outage, or was it implemented as a means of mending fences with the community? The answer seems to be unclear, but the increased render distance is a plus regardless.

The extended subscription may not return a subscriber's lost time during the outage, but it should be a nice way of making up for that lost time instead. The extra Minecoins can be used for any form of downloadable content on the Minecraft Marketplace, and getting the Bingo - Item Hunt DLC isn't too bad either, though it's unclear if players receive something else if they've already bought it.

It seems as though, based on player reports, these means of compensation haven't been distributed completely quite yet. Many fans have stated that they have only received some of the compensation offerings and have expressed their confusion as to why this is the case or if it is somehow connected to what type of Realms subscription they have.

There hasn't been word from Mojang on how it planned to distribute the compensation, but the fact that not all players received the same rewards is puzzling. At the very least, the increased render distance for realms seems to be appearing consistently, but the remaining rewards should be evenly distributed among subscribers. Hopefully, this situation will resolve itself in time.

