Minecraft Realms receives improvement after week-long outage

Minecraft Realms had quite a tough time last week as the service was completely down worldwide, leaving players stranded and unable to access their worlds. It was even worse as Realms is a paid service, which meant players couldn't access a service they had already paid for. But after many complaints and a lot of effort from the developers, Realms is up and running again, and it came with some improvements as well.

Minecraft Realms receives improvements

The whole Realms debacle started on August 13-14, 2024, when some players started noticing that they couldn't access their Realms world. Soon, this problem spread to more players, and before people knew it, there was a worldwide outage of Realms servers. While there were moments when Realms became accessible to some players, that was merely a short-term respite.

Finally, after six long days of outage, Realms was alive and kicking. But that wasn't enough to make players happy. Since Realms is a monthly subscription service (Realms Plus), losing six whole days of the month is a considerable loss. So, it was obvious that players would want more than just Realms getting up again.

Minecraft took to its official X account and announced that Realms for Bedrock will now have an increased render distance to 25 from 20. This means that players will be able to see further and wider on supported devices. This is certainly an improvement and makes the game more fun, but it's not enough to calm down all the disappointed players.

The most prominent and loud demand that players have from Mojang is compensation for the lost days. Not being able to play the game and use the service that they have paid for for almost a week means that they should be reimbursed for at least one-fourth of the monthly subscription cost. Perhaps Mojang could extend subscribers’ access by a week to offer some form of compensation.

This could be very true as a follow-up post on X by Minecraft’s official handle stated that the developers would send out something to everyone’s inbox in Minecraft who was affected by the outage. While they haven't specified what this is, it is highly likely to be a subscription extension or something that would compensate for the whole debacle.

