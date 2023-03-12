Minecraft Redditor cosplays as the game's most popular rule

Minecraft's large gaming community loves to showcase its talent in different ways. Some players create fanart based on the game's many characters and items, while others create mods, shaders, resource packs, and other in-game content.

However, a sizeable chunk of the community likes to work on Minecraft cosplay, which involves dressing up to look like an entity or portray a theme from within the game.

A cosplayer named u/biologer on Reddit decided to personify one of Minecraft's most important rules: Don't dig straight down. As many players might know, this is because of how dangerous the cave system of the Overword (or any dimension, for that matter) can be.

One of the most common causes of death when mining straight down is falling into a stream or pit of lava. The changes made to the game's cave system in Minecraft 1.18 have made it exceptionally easy to die via fall damage and suffocation.

Minecraft cosplay showcases the results of digging straight down

The fan's outfit was designed according to the block types that appear as players descend into the in-game cave system. It starts with a dandelion on top of the redditor's head, signifying the surface of the Overworld. Often considered the most common flower in the game, dandelions are found in most grassy biomes and are used to craft yellow dye or decorate.

The next section of the player's outfit is her hair, which is either dyed or a wig comprised of a shade of green that matches the grass in the game. Then comes the top part of her outfit, which has a strip of green to represent the top of a grass block and brown below it to showcase the dirt underneath.

The next section of the redditor's outfit is where it gets interesting. The outfit contains a large chunk of gray fabric showcasing the Overworld's stone section.

The representation is entirely accurate since this section of the in-game world is the biggest in size and the number of blocks involved. This is also why procuring stones and cobblestone is one of the easiest tasks in the game, leading to players earning the "Stone Age" advancement.

The final two layers of the Redditor outfit are basically on the same level, as diamonds are often found near lava and vice-versa. Two blocks of diamond ore can be seen embedded in the stone layer.

Besides them lies a torrent of lava, which can often serve as a reason for a player's untimely demise in Minecraft. In addition, the cosplayer is shown holding a sign that says "Don't mine straight down" in Minecraft's iconic font.

